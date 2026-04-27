White House Correspondents' Dinner Gunman Cole Allen Appears 'Emotionless' in Court as He's Charged with Attempted Assassination of President Trump

Cole Tomas Allen appeared in court for the first time as he faces new federal charges, including the attempted assassination of the president.

The man accused of storming the White House Correspondents' Dinner in a mad attempt to kill President Trump showed little emotion as he was formally arraigned on Monday, April 27, RadarOnline.com can report.

President Trump had to be evacuated by Secret Service agents after shots rang out.

Allen was officially charged with three criminal counts. Along with the formal accusation of attempting to assassinate the president, the 31-year-old was also charged with interstate transportation of weapons and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.

Witnesses said Allen wore a blue jumpsuit and spoke softly during his brief appearance.

He was not required to enter a plea at this time but was remanded into custody pending a hearing on Thursday, April 30, to determine whether he's eligible for any kind of pre-trial release.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine suggested he should stay in jail: "He attempted to assassinate the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. We are asking the court to preventively detain Mr. Allen."

Ballantine told the court Allen was armed to kill, with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol, and three knives.

Another preliminary hearing was set for May 11.