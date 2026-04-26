Trump Blasts 'Very Sick' Gunman After 'Traumatic' Shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner — As Prez Shares Chilling Photo of Captured Shirtless Suspect

"He's a sick person, a very sick person, and we don't want things like this to happen," he said to the crowd of reporters at the briefing. "I told the representatives of the evening, and again, they are talking about Free Speech in our Constitution, it was really based on Free Speech and our Constitution."

Trump and other members of his Cabinet were urged to leave the hotel after the attack. Although the president said he "fought like hell to stay," he eventually conceded.

The event has since officially been postponed, but the 79-year-old promised to reschedule a "bigger" and "better" dinner for a later date that would come within the next 30 days.