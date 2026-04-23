EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Donald Trump Assassination Plot Shot Down — How Florida Airport Security Breach is Tied to Would-Be Iranian Killers

"There is no doubt about it," said retired Army Gen. Paul Vallely, who added the President has had a bull's-eye on his back since the war on Iran began in February.

"The Iranians have been looking for payback ever since Trump took out the ayatollah in the first days of the war," agreed one foreign affairs expert with close ties to the administration.

"They know they can't win on the battlefield, so they need to turn to assassination as the only effective response they can muster. Drones operated by sleeper agents installed in key positions throughout the country are a key element in the toolkit."

The panic at the airport just miles from the president's Palm Beach estate was ignited after an unidentified drone violated the restricted airspace around the estate, leading helicopters to investigate.

Tensions escalated moments later when F-16 fighter jets scrambled to intercept an unidentified civilian aircraft, which also invaded the restricted area.

The pilot eventually responded and the plane was escorted out of the area, but the fate of the drone remains unclear.