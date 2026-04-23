Not Just for Photos: Anastasia Nikiforova on What Brides Are Wearing in 2026

Olivia Bottega's CEO Talks Detachable Trains, Stretch Lace, and Dresses Made for Elopements

For most people, a wedding remains a milestone, but how it's celebrated no longer follows the old playbook of packed guest lists, voluminous gowns with cathedral trains, and cakes topped with little figurines of the happy couple. According to The Knot 2025 Real Weddings Study, 48% of engaged couples planned to celebrate with a microwedding, while 68% believed their wedding would be unlike anyone else's. This shift toward personalization, creativity, and intentionality is bringing new ideas to bridal fashion, along with everything else. Brides want a dress that isn't just striking — they want one that's comfortable, that reflects their personal taste, and that actually makes sense for the kind of wedding they're having. Anastasia Nikiforova, co-founder and lead designer of Olivia Bottega, discussed how the bridal gown is evolving alongside broader cultural change. The brand is known to brides around the world for its custom designs, including convertible styles made to individual measurements through a fully remote process.

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Breaking the Mold: As Many Dresses As There Are Brides

For a long time, the bridal look was locked into a rigid set of expectations: white, full skirts, a long veil, high heels. With limited alternatives available, women were often left to accommodate a sense of conformity. Today, that template has largely been dismantled. Brides are choosing variety, freedom, and comfort – and the leading bridal brands are giving them dresses in which they can actually feel like themselves. Olivia Bottega's size range runs from US 00 to US 30. The brand doesn't divide its collections into standard and plus-size lines; every body type is simply the norm. This wasn't a concession to the inclusivity trend – it was a statement that the bridal industry no longer revolves around a single type of beauty. The stylistic range is equally broad: on the brand's website and through its retail partners, you'll find romantic silhouettes with long trains alongside minimalist styles with almost no embellishment, boldly theatrical designs with volume and shimmer alongside sleek midi dresses that look more like elegant cocktail wear. All of it coexists within a single collection – a declaration that any bridal aesthetic is a valid one. "Our brides have different tastes and different wedding scenarios, which is why stylistic variety is a core principle for us, not an afterthought. We've never limited ourselves to white, for instance. Our collection includes black, aquamarine, and pearl-gray gowns. That's not us trying to be original – it's us responding to what brides are actually asking for," says Anastasia. The brand reports that nearly every piece it produces is one of a kind, which follows naturally from how it operates. The company produces some ready-to-order stock for retailers and wholesalers, but the majority of its gowns are made to the customer's individual measurements – custom sizing isn't an upgrade here, it's the default. The conservative bridal market spent decades telling brides how they were supposed to look. Brands like Olivia Bottega are aiming to give some of that choice back. A client can browse a catalog of over a hundred styles, choose whatever speaks to her vision of herself on her wedding day, submit her measurements, and have the pattern adapted as closely as possible to her figure.

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Versatility: A Dress That Can Change With You

A wedding is no longer experienced as a single, unified ritual. More often, it unfolds across several distinct moments: a welcome cocktail hour, the ceremony, a sit-down dinner, dancing until midnight, and a lazy brunch the next morning. And then there's the photo session, which might take place in an entirely different location. These are, in effect, separate events with different vibes and different dress codes, and a single bridal look just doesn't stretch that far. Anastasia Nikiforova's brand has long specialized in convertible gowns — designs where versatility is built into the construction itself. These styles work as systems: a foundational silhouette paired with detachable elements that transform the look without requiring a full outfit change. A strapless mini dress, for example, might come with a long-sleeved bolero, a full detachable skirt, a bow, and a removable train. "A full skirt, long sleeves, a cape, a train – they're all perfect when the bride is walking down the aisle or posing for formal portraits. But at the cocktail hour and on the dance floor, they can get in the way," Anastasia says. A convertible gown lets the bride shed whatever is restricting her movement in a matter of seconds, so she can enjoy the informal part of the evening without worrying about overheating or someone stepping on her hem. And these designs don't read as compromises or choices for brides who couldn't make up their minds. They're not simply "a dress plus some extras," they're carefully engineered 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 systems where every configuration stands fully on its own. At the same time, the growing complexity of wedding formats has given rise to a countertrend: the appeal of simplicity. Elopements – where a couple slips away to a beautiful location with only a photographer in tow – are increasingly popular, and for these weddings, a convertible design isn't just convenient, it's practically essential. After the shoot, the gown can quickly transform into a lighter version that won't be ruined by uneven terrain, unexpected weather, or a lot of moving around. A wedding today isn't a frozen ritual – it's closer to a live performance. A modular gown is the tool that helps write the script. Anastasia Nikiforova’s brand is less about selling dresses and more about encouraging a sense of freedom to explore different versions of yourself throughout the day, while still feeling like yourself.

Comfort: A Dress That Feels Like a Second Skin

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