Karoline Leavitt's 'Eerie' Message: Press Secretary Declared 'Shots Will Be Fired Tonight' Hours Before Gunfire Erupted at White House Correspondents' Dinner

During a red carpet interview with a Fox News reporter before the event was set to kick off, the 28-year-old did her part to hype up President Trump's upcoming speech.

"He is ready to rumble," Leavitt said. "This speech tonight will be classic Donald. J. Trump. It will be funny, it will be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room."

Leavitt, who will soon go on maternity leave, then urged viewers to "tune in" to the speech.

Trump and his wife, Melania, were quickly evacuated from the event after shots were fired, as Secret Service agents were seen scrambling to get the president and first lady to safety.