Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner: Trump and Melania Quickly Evacuated by Secret Service Agents After Gunfire Erupts

On Saturday night, loud sounds were heard coming from the lobby, leaving Secret Service agents scrambling to get the president and first lady to safety.

President Trump and first lady Melania were quickly evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after shots were fired, RadarOnline.com can report.

In addition, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth , FBI director Kash Patel , US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also in attendance.

Trump and his wife arrived just 30 minutes before the shooting and were seated alongside Vice President JD Vance and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Many other attendees were seen in photos and videos on the floor hiding for their safety. As the investigation continues, Secret Service agents secured the hotel.

"The Secret Service has since locked down the hotel as scores of reporters remain inside," the outlet claimed.

According to the New York Post , at least four shots went off inside the Washington Hilton, and chaos quickly erupted.

Trump took to his Truth Social account to comment on the shooting.

"They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again."

He wrote: "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.

After Trump and Melania were rushed to safety, the president took to his Truth Social account to speak out.

Trump said the two, as well as all Cabinet members, are in "perfect condition" following the nightmare and will be "rescheduled within 30 days."

In a different post, the president revealed he and Melania immediately left the premises to follow police "protocol."

Trump, Melania and all Cabinet members are in 'perfect condition' following the shooting.

In addition to Trump and cabinet members – many reporters and TV anchors were also in attendance, including Wolf Blitzer.

Blitzer has claimed the police said they had a gunman in custody and that he had a "major weapon."

In an interview on CNN, he added: "I walked out to go to the men's room, and as I was walking to get back into the big area where the event was taking place, I heard gunshots taking place.

"The next thing I knew is that the police officer threw me to the ground. They got the gunman. The noise was so loud. They grabbed me, the police officers, and they take me back into the men's room, where it was safe.

"There were 15 other men stuck in there; they wouldn't let them out. I am out now. I happened to be a few feet away from the shooter. I was very close to him as the gunshots were fired, and it was very, very scary. I am OK now."