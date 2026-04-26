Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner: Trump and Melania Quickly Evacuated by Secret Service Agents After Gunfire Erupts
April 25 2026, Published 9:08 p.m. ET
President Trump and first lady Melania were quickly evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after shots were fired, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Saturday night, loud sounds were heard coming from the lobby, leaving Secret Service agents scrambling to get the president and first lady to safety.
Details About The Shooting
According to the New York Post, at least four shots went off inside the Washington Hilton, and chaos quickly erupted.
"The Secret Service has since locked down the hotel as scores of reporters remain inside," the outlet claimed.
Many other attendees were seen in photos and videos on the floor hiding for their safety. As the investigation continues, Secret Service agents secured the hotel.
Trump and his wife arrived just 30 minutes before the shooting and were seated alongside Vice President JD Vance and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
In addition, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, FBI director Kash Patel, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also in attendance.
Trump Speaks Out Following Shooting
After Trump and Melania were rushed to safety, the president took to his Truth Social account to speak out.
He wrote: "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.
"They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again."
In a different post, the president revealed he and Melania immediately left the premises to follow police "protocol."
Trump said the two, as well as all Cabinet members, are in "perfect condition" following the nightmare and will be "rescheduled within 30 days."
'Major Weapon' Claims
In addition to Trump and cabinet members – many reporters and TV anchors were also in attendance, including Wolf Blitzer.
Blitzer has claimed the police said they had a gunman in custody and that he had a "major weapon."
In an interview on CNN, he added: "I walked out to go to the men's room, and as I was walking to get back into the big area where the event was taking place, I heard gunshots taking place.
"The next thing I knew is that the police officer threw me to the ground. They got the gunman. The noise was so loud. They grabbed me, the police officers, and they take me back into the men's room, where it was safe.
"There were 15 other men stuck in there; they wouldn't let them out. I am out now. I happened to be a few feet away from the shooter. I was very close to him as the gunshots were fired, and it was very, very scary. I am OK now."
Trump Assassination Attempts
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, there have been multiple assassination attempts on Trump.
In July 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots from a rooftop during a rally before being killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper.
A bullet grazed the upper right part of Trump's ear.