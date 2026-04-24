Karoline Leavitt Raises Eyebrows After Confessing She's 'No Longer' on Trump's Political Team — Fueling Demotion Buzz
April 24 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt left many puzzled after declaring that she was "no longer" a part of Donald Trump's political team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She made the surprising remark on Wednesday, April 22, when she was asked by reporters why the POTUS, 79, did not do more to convince voters in Virginia to reject a recent redistricting measure that could give Democrats more seats.
What Did Karoline Leavitt Say?
The redistricting measure was approved earlier this week.
However, Leavitt, 28, declined to weigh in on the matter and appeared to distance herself from the president's decisions.
"That’s a question that’s political by nature," she said. "As you know, I’m not part of the president’s political team anymore. I do sit here at the White House as a government employee."
Still, she defended Trump, claiming that he has "a lot on his plate" and in his "schedule."
"He did host a telephone call the, prior to the election, the night before," she added. "But he’s made his position on the results of the election clear to all of you."
Speculation Runs Rampant on Social Media
As the video made rounds online, social media users were left raising their eyebrows about her wording as they speculated if she'd either been demoted, fired or was quitting soon.
A critic on TikTok joked, "'As you all know' like this isn’t the literal first time it’s even been mentioned lol," as another added, "That’s a weird thing to just randomly throw out there."
A third person said, "Sounds like she’s distancing herself from the sinking ship," and a fourth agreed, "She’s jumping ship."
'She Should Just Resign'
Users on X also shared their own confusion.
One person said, "So you're telling me the White House Press Secretary isn't going to answer any more political questions? What is she supposed to talk about then? The weather?" and a second quipped, "'I’m not a part of his political team, I just work here' is insane. She should just resign."
However, some users attempted to clear up the confusion, claiming that she may have meant she was no longer working for Trump's political campaign and is now considered a government employee as press secretary.
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: President Trump and Wife Melania Share Rare Intimate Moment on Balcony — After the Furious First Lady Shut Down Her Connection to Epstein in Unexpected Address
Rumors Karoline Leavitt Will Be Fired
This comes after a source claimed Trump was looking to oust Leavitt from her job.
"He’s not happy, and when he’s not happy, he starts looking at options. He's even blamed her pregnancy for distractions, saying the focus isn't where it needs to be," a source told Rob Shuter. "It’s classic Trump. Everything comes down to performance – and perception."
As Radar previously reported, Leavitt has been married to her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, since last year. They currently share one child, Niko, nearly 2, and their baby girl is expected to be born in early May.
Earlier this week, she told journalists, "This will likely be my last gaggle for some time. As you can see. I'm about ready to have a baby any minute, so I will see you guys very soon."
According to Politico Playbook, Leavitt is set to return to her job "after her maternity leave."