Karoline Leavitt Raises Eyebrows After Confessing She's 'No Longer' on Trump's Political Team — Fueling Demotion Buzz

The redistricting measure was approved earlier this week.

However, Leavitt, 28, declined to weigh in on the matter and appeared to distance herself from the president's decisions.

"That’s a question that’s political by nature," she said. "As you know, I’m not part of the president’s political team anymore. I do sit here at the White House as a government employee."

Still, she defended Trump, claiming that he has "a lot on his plate" and in his "schedule."

"He did host a telephone call the, prior to the election, the night before," she added. "But he’s made his position on the results of the election clear to all of you."