EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Why Prince Really Ended It All — Radar Reveals Untold Story of Purple One's Death 10 Years On… Including Suicide Note and Drug Cover-Up

Other sources have also claimed the iconic performer may have taken his own life as he was haunted by his failings.

It has been 10 years since Prince died at the age of 57 from an accidental drug overdose , and now RadarOnline.com can reveal just how much pain he was in his final moments.

Prince's 10-year-old death has now launched a theory he may have ended his own life.

“Something was not right with his memory and his behavior," BrownMark, the bassist who performed alongside Prince, said of his pal's sad decline.

According to BrownMark, real name Mark Brown, he witnessed several concerning incidents involving Prince, signaling the Purple Rain singer may have been suffering from dementia.

At one point, Prince had summoned him back to their hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to work on a new project; however, the hitmaker then seemed not to recall that he had done so.

"He forgot that he brought me there," BrownMark recalled, adding that he waited for Prince at a hotel for weeks.