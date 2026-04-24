EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Why Prince Really Ended It All — Radar Reveals Untold Story of Purple One's Death 10 Years On… Including Suicide Note and Drug Cover-Up
April 24 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
It has been 10 years since Prince died at the age of 57 from an accidental drug overdose, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal just how much pain he was in his final moments.
Other sources have also claimed the iconic performer may have taken his own life as he was haunted by his failings.
'Something Was Not Right With His Behavior'
“Something was not right with his memory and his behavior," BrownMark, the bassist who performed alongside Prince, said of his pal's sad decline.
According to BrownMark, real name Mark Brown, he witnessed several concerning incidents involving Prince, signaling the Purple Rain singer may have been suffering from dementia.
At one point, Prince had summoned him back to their hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to work on a new project; however, the hitmaker then seemed not to recall that he had done so.
"He forgot that he brought me there," BrownMark recalled, adding that he waited for Prince at a hotel for weeks.
According to the musician, when Prince finally discovered he was in town, "You could see the panic in his face... His memory was really, really shot."
Despite the heartbreaking moment, BrownMark thinks the legendary entertainer kept his pain close to his heart, not allowing the public or even his loved ones to know of his suffering.
"He ain't gonna let nobody see him sweat," BrownMark explained. "He's not going to tell anybody." However, sources claim Prince's alleged cognitive woes likely troubled him even more than his physical ones.
One insider claimed, "There was talk that he stopped recognizing his loved ones. That would have weighed heavily on Prince."
Prince's Suicide Note?
In April 2016, Prince was found unresponsive inside an elevator at his luxurious Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota. While investigators declared the legend died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a friend claimed a devastating note left by the Purple One suggested an even more tragic end.
"It was scrawled in big letters on a page ripped from a notebook," the pal claimed. "It was chilling and read simply: 'need something to make the pain stop, even if it means ending everything somehow. It's time to go, I didn't mean to leave so soon … I didn't mean to leave now. Love, Love, Love.'"
According to Prince's friend, a staffer hid the note away.
The friend explained: "Prince's final farewell was found by this person among the clutter of Prince's notebooks and papers. It was what the deeply private star would have wanted."
'Protecting' Prince's Legacy
The pal noted the When Doves Cry singer "wanted to be remembered as one of, if not the greatest, pop stars of all time, someone who spread love and joy through his music — not someone who’d done this to himself."
Following his death, Prince's body was quickly cremated after an autopsy, as one insider claimed was done to avoid anyone digging him up to discover his secrets, including claims of the music star spending $40,000 for a six-month supply of addictive Dilaudid painkillers, as well as prescription fentanyl patches.
"They were trying to protect his legacy," another insider claimed.
A nine-hour documentary on Prince, titled The Book of Prince, was set to be released by Netflix before it was canceled, as the star's reps claimed the project included "dramatic" factual inaccuracies and "sensationalized" renderings of certain moments from his life.