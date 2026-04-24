Eerie Video of UFO-Linked Scientist, 34, Sharing Alarming Encounters Before Being Found With 'Gunshot Wound to the Head' Resurfaces — Sparking Doubts Over Suicide Ruling

The death of Huntsville, Alabama, scientist Amy Eskridge has notably raised red flags, especially after Donald Trump called the case "pretty serious stuff."

The FBI has launched a probe into her death, and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform announced earlier this week it was seeking information from the departments of Energy and Defense, the FBI and NASA regarding it.

Officially, Eskridge, an anti‑gravity researcher who was working on a way to manipulate gravity, died in 2022 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Prior to her alleged suicide, an eerie video obtained by Daily Mail showed Eskridge discussing alarming encounters.

However, a friend of hers has said that doesn't sound like something she would ever do, and revealed Eskridge secretly worried she was being targeted for her work in propulsion technology.