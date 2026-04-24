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Eerie Video of UFO-Linked Scientist, 34, Sharing Alarming Encounters Before Being Found With 'Gunshot Wound to the Head' Resurfaces — Sparking Doubts Over Suicide Ruling

Doubts were sparked about the suicide death of a scientist with links to research on UFO's.
Source: Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel

Doubts were sparked about the suicide death of a scientist with links to research on UFO's.

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April 24 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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At least 10 people connected to confidential nuclear and aerospace research, including projects on UFOs and aliens, have mysteriously died or disappeared in recent years, RadarOnline.com can report.

Now, there is growing speculation about whether they are connected, and if something nefarious could have happened to them.

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Red Flags Over Dead and Missing Scientists

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Source: @MarioNawfal

The death of Huntsville, Alabama, scientist Amy Eskridge has notably raised red flags, especially after Donald Trump called the case "pretty serious stuff."

The FBI has launched a probe into her death, and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform announced earlier this week it was seeking information from the departments of Energy and Defense, the FBI and NASA regarding it.

Officially, Eskridge, an anti‑gravity researcher who was working on a way to manipulate gravity, died in 2022 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Prior to her alleged suicide, an eerie video obtained by Daily Mail showed Eskridge discussing alarming encounters.

However, a friend of hers has said that doesn't sound like something she would ever do, and revealed Eskridge secretly worried she was being targeted for her work in propulsion technology.

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Doubts on Suicide

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Source: zachtheshoota

She feared she was being physically and psychologically attacked.

Former British intelligence officer Franc Milburn told NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports that Eskridge claimed she was being physically and psychologically attacked and showed him pictures of her "discolored hands."

Milburn said Eskridge, 34, also told him not to believe any reports that she had died by suicide, if she turned up dead.

"If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I overdosed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I killed anyone else, I most definitely did not," she texted him.

In February, Trump directed government agencies to begin releasing files "related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters."

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The Truth Is Out There

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Source: MEGA

President Trump recently ordered the release of UFO files.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican, said the country deserves "full disclosure" following a recent classified briefing about extraterrestrial life.

He told Newsmax: "The public has a right to know, dadgummit. It's your tax dollars. Let's get it out there. I think if (the public) would've heard all that I heard, they would demand answers."

Burchett has long been one of the most vocal lawmakers pushing for answers on alien-related topics, though he did not elaborate on his recent claim.

"I've been briefed by just about every alphabet agency there is, and I'll just say this, if they were to release the things that I've seen, you'd be up at night, worrying about, thinking about this stuff," he said.

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Hybrid Alien Breeding Programs

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Former congressman Matt Gaetz said 'alien breeding programs' are spread across the county.
Source: mega

Former congressman Matt Gaetz said 'alien breeding programs' are spread across the county.

Burchett is on the House's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which has been investigating UFOs. Nearly 4,500 sightings were reported last year, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

The lawmaker was addressing remarks made by former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who claimed on The Benny Show that someone "in a military uniform" briefed him "on the locations of hybrid breeding programs."

Gaetz alleged the person told him in a "non-classified setting" that "captured aliens were breeding with humans to create some hybrid race that could engage in intergalactic communication."

He admitted that he did not verify the person's allegations, which claimed there were up to 12 breeding facilities in the U.S.

"I'm still a member of Congress, so I can't really comment too much on what Matt said," Burchett told Newsmax.

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