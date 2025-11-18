Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Tim Burchett Claims Navy Personnel Discovered Alien Bases Beneath the Ocean – 'We Have Sightings of These Underwater Crafts'

Congressman Tim Burchett claimed Navy personnel discovered alien bases beneath the ocean after sightings.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Aliens arrived on Earth thousands of years ago and may STILL be hiding in secret bases thousands of feet below the oceans' surface, according to a respected congressman who is only the latest to echo such shocking claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the amazing declaration by Rep. Tim Burchett was based on the extraordinary number of UFO sightings recorded by U.S. Navy personnel near "five or six" unspecified deep-water sites around the globe.

Secret Aliens At Sea

Rep. Tim Burchett claimed U.S. Navy personnel have tracked underwater crafts moving hundreds of miles per hour.
Source: MEGA; CHRISTOFFER ENGSTRÖM/UNSPLASH

Those sightings have prompted "a lot of questions" focusing on whether secret alien bases are hidden at sea, according to Burchett, who is a member of the House Oversight Committee investigating USO (unidentified submerged objects) reports.

"We have naval personnel telling me that we have sightings ... of these underwater crafts that they're chasing," notes Burchett, a Republican who has represented the Knoxville, Tennessee, area since 2019.

The underwater crafts "they're chasing are doing hundreds of miles an hour, and the best we've got is something that does maybe just a little bit under 40 miles an hour," he said.

His stunning comments are only the latest to raise the specter of aliens hiding on Earth.

'Proof' Of Aliens

Dr. Bill Birnes said aliens may have established underwater bases to monitor human evolution.
Source: A. C./UNSPLASH

Just last year, Dr. Bill Birnes, New York Times bestselling author of UFOs and the White House, claimed he has proof aliens settled on Earth centuries ago and are monitoring our evolutionary progress from these underwater bases.

As far back as Christopher Columbus' 1492 voyage to the New World, sailors – and pilots in more recent times – have reported seeing mysterious crafts dramatically emerge from the oceans and soar into space.

Shortly after Burchett's startling revelations, Dr. Michael Salla, an authority on UFOs, revealed he once interviewed a U.S. Army whistleblower who said he'd visited one of the alien bases – a domed installation with a pyramid inside, located in deep water off the Bahamas.

Objects Emerging From The Ocean

tim burchett says navy found alien bases beneath ocean
Source: JÉAN CLOETE/UNSPLASH

Alexandro Wiggins testified a Tic Tac-shaped object emerged from the ocean near the USS Jackson in 2023.

U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexandro Wiggins testified during a September 9 congressional hearing on UFOs that he was aboard the USS Jackson off the coast of Southern California in 2023 when a "self-luminous Tic Tac-shaped object emerged from the ocean before linking up with three other similar objects" right in front of him.

"The orb then disappeared simultaneously with a high, synchronized, near-instantaneous acceleration," Wiggins testified to the dumbstruck committee.

"What I observed and what our crew recorded was not consistent with conventional aircraft or drones."

