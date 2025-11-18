EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Tim Burchett Claims Navy Personnel Discovered Alien Bases Beneath the Ocean – 'We Have Sightings of These Underwater Crafts'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the amazing declaration by Rep. Tim Burchett was based on the extraordinary number of UFO sightings recorded by U.S. Navy personnel near "five or six" unspecified deep-water sites around the globe.

Aliens arrived on Earth thousands of years ago and may STILL be hiding in secret bases thousands of feet below the oceans' surface, according to a respected congressman who is only the latest to echo such shocking claims.

Those sightings have prompted "a lot of questions" focusing on whether secret alien bases are hidden at sea, according to Burchett, who is a member of the House Oversight Committee investigating USO (unidentified submerged objects) reports.

"We have naval personnel telling me that we have sightings ... of these underwater crafts that they're chasing," notes Burchett, a Republican who has represented the Knoxville, Tennessee, area since 2019.

The underwater crafts "they're chasing are doing hundreds of miles an hour, and the best we've got is something that does maybe just a little bit under 40 miles an hour," he said.

His stunning comments are only the latest to raise the specter of aliens hiding on Earth.