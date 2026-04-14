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EXCLUSIVE: UFO Expert Vanishes — And FBI Probing Disappearance As He Holds Alien Secrets

ufo expert vanishes fbi probes alien secrets case
Source: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE

UFO expert vanishes as FBI probes disappearance tied to alleged alien secrets and mystery.

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April 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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A top U.S. Air Force general linked to the military's alleged research on UFOs has gone missing – and experts are calling his mysterious disappearance a "grave national security crisis," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, 68, vanished from a hiking trail in Albuquerque, N.M., around 11 a.m. Feb. 27, without his cellphone and watch.

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UFO General Vanishes Amid Fears

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Ross Coulthart raised concerns over Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland's disappearance following Donald Trump's order to release UFO files.
Source: UNITED STATES AIR FORCE; MEGA

Ross Coulthart raised concerns over Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland's disappearance following Donald Trump's order to release UFO files.

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Sources told RadarOnline.com there are fears he may have been silenced to protect secrets the government is keeping – or that he was made to disappear by the very extraterrestrials he has spent a career documenting.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert and cited the general had unspecified "medical issues," even though sources described him as fit and sharp as a tack.

Now, UFO buffs like Reality Check podcaster Ross Coulthart are sounding the alarm over McCasland's vexing disappearance, coming only days after President Donald Trump's Feb. 19 order for U.S. government agencies to disclose all classified files pertaining to UFOs and ETs.

"The timing is screechingly relevant," Coulthart said.

He also noted the major general, who holds a doctorate degree in astronautical engineering from MIT, has some of America's "most sensitive secrets... in his head."

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FBI Probes Missing UFO Insider

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The FBI is investigating missing Air Force General McCasland, who led programs tied to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Source: MEGA

The FBI is investigating missing Air Force General McCasland, who led programs tied to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

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Meanwhile, sources said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of the officer, who during his 47-year career oversaw some of the Air Force's most secret programs, including research for the Office of Special Projects – the shadowy unit charged with securing and protecting sensitive aerospace technologies.

The general also commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), a multibillion-dollar weapons program dedicated to cutting-edge technologies, as well as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base outside Dayton, Ohio, where the AFRL is headquartered and where Project Blue Book – the Air Force's secret, 17-year investigation of UFOs – was based from 1952 to 1969.

UFO experts believe the wreckage from a 1947 UFO crash in Roswell, N.M., was taken to Wright-Patterson for reverse engineering.

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McCasland’s UFO Ties Raise Alarms

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Emails involving John Podesta revealed Tom DeLonge worked with McCasland on a UFO disclosure project.
Source: MEGA

Emails involving John Podesta revealed Tom DeLonge worked with McCasland on a UFO disclosure project.

McCasland's UFO expertise became public in 2016 as part of a cache of hacked emails belonging to Hillary Clinton aide John Podesta that revealed UFO researcher and former Blink-182 vocalist Tom DeLonge had confided to Podesta he'd been working with McCasland for months on a UFO disclosure project.

Though Neil's wife, Susan McCasland Wilkerson, pushed back on claims that his connection to the UFO community led to his disappearance, Coulthart said: "If you were Russia, or you were China, God forbid, General Neil McCasland would be one of your targets. So, I sincerely hope that's not the case."

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