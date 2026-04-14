EXCLUSIVE: UFO Expert Vanishes — And FBI Probing Disappearance As He Holds Alien Secrets

Sources told RadarOnline.com there are fears he may have been silenced to protect secrets the government is keeping – or that he was made to disappear by the very extraterrestrials he has spent a career documenting.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert and cited the general had unspecified "medical issues," even though sources described him as fit and sharp as a tack.

Now, UFO buffs like Reality Check podcaster Ross Coulthart are sounding the alarm over McCasland's vexing disappearance, coming only days after President Donald Trump's Feb. 19 order for U.S. government agencies to disclose all classified files pertaining to UFOs and ETs.

"The timing is screechingly relevant," Coulthart said.

He also noted the major general, who holds a doctorate degree in astronautical engineering from MIT, has some of America's "most sensitive secrets... in his head."