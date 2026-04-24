EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Real Reason Sarah Ferguson is 'Gripped With Fear' Over Returning to Britain as She Hides Out in Luxury Resort
April 24 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is said to be gripped by fear over returning to Britain, retreating instead to a luxury Alpine resort as mounting scrutiny and a sense of isolation reshape her once high-profile royal life.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 66-year-old former Duchess of York has largely stayed out of public view for the past seven months after her name surfaced in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
Ferguson Emails With Epstein Leak
The documents included historic emails between Ferguson and Epstein, who died in 2019, showing she remained in contact with him after his 2008 conviction for child sex offenses.
The renewed attention prompted huge backlash, with Ferguson fleeing the UK to relocate to a ski chalet in Austria costing around $3,000 a night to avoid intense media focus in Britain.
Friends now said the fallout has left Ferguson deeply unsettled, with concerns about how she would be received if she returned home.
One pal told us: "Sarah is dealing with a profound sense of anxiety right now – she fully understands the gravity of the attention surrounding her situation, and it has taken a noticeable emotional toll.
"The constant pressure and scrutiny have left her feeling deeply overwhelmed, and at times she seems exhausted by the weight of it all."
Sarah Relocates to Austrian Alps
The insider added Ferguson's retreat abroad reflects both a need for privacy and a reluctance to confront the public reaction awaiting her in Britain.
They said: "Sarah is genuinely uneasy about the prospect of returning to the UK, and that anxiety has only deepened over time.
"For now, she has been relying heavily on a tight circle of trusted friends to steady herself while she works through the fallout. At the same time, there is an underlying awareness that this period of retreat cannot last indefinitely, which leaves her caught between needing refuge and knowing she will eventually have to face the situation head-on."
Sources close to Ferguson suggest beyond the headlines, a deeper sense of personal hurt has compounded the situation.
One insider said: "Fergie has a deep sense that she has been left to deal with this situation largely on her own, and that absence of contact or visible support from the royal family has been especially painful for her to process. It has reinforced a feeling of isolation at a time when she had hoped for at least some acknowledgment or understanding."
Royal Family Support Remains Absent
They added: "From her perspective, the reaction has been excessive given the circumstances, and she feels she has been judged far more severely than is fair.
"While she accepts that her past association with Epstein may raise questions, she does not believe they accurately represent who she is today or the values she now holds."
Ferguson, who was previously married to the now-former Prince Andrew, 66, is understood to have privately expressed huge regret over her past friendship with Epstein.
Sources said Ferguson's choice of refuge – a secluded but high-end Alpine setting – shows both her need for discretion and the extent of her withdrawal from public life.
Uncertainty Surrounds Potential UK Return
A source familiar with her circumstances said: "The Alpine setting undoubtedly provides a layer of comfort and a sense of shelter from the immediate pressures she has been facing, but it also underlines just how far removed Sarah now is from the public role she once held – her day-to-day life is so much quieter than before.
"At the same time, the longer she stays away from Britain, the more uncertainty builds around what her return might look like and how she could step back into public life, if at all.
"For now, she appears to be in a kind of limbo – taking the time to recover and reflect in private, while knowing that, sooner or later, she will have to confront the situation more directly and face her current fear of returning to the UK, which is really gripping her right now."