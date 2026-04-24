Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Sarah Ferguson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Real Reason Sarah Ferguson is 'Gripped With Fear' Over Returning to Britain as She Hides Out in Luxury Resort 

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly fearful of returning to Britain as she stays at a luxury resort.

Contact us by Email

April 24 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sarah Ferguson is said to be gripped by fear over returning to Britain, retreating instead to a luxury Alpine resort as mounting scrutiny and a sense of isolation reshape her once high-profile royal life.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 66-year-old former Duchess of York has largely stayed out of public view for the past seven months after her name surfaced in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Ferguson Emails With Epstein Leak

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sarah Ferguson and her email to Epstein
Source: Mega;DOJ

Fergie left the UK after emails revealed contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents included historic emails between Ferguson and Epstein, who died in 2019, showing she remained in contact with him after his 2008 conviction for child sex offenses.

The renewed attention prompted huge backlash, with Ferguson fleeing the UK to relocate to a ski chalet in Austria costing around $3,000 a night to avoid intense media focus in Britain.

Friends now said the fallout has left Ferguson deeply unsettled, with concerns about how she would be received if she returned home.

One pal told us: "Sarah is dealing with a profound sense of anxiety right now – she fully understands the gravity of the attention surrounding her situation, and it has taken a noticeable emotional toll.

"The constant pressure and scrutiny have left her feeling deeply overwhelmed, and at times she seems exhausted by the weight of it all."

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Relocates to Austrian Alps

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

Ferguson is reportedly staying in a luxury Alpine chalet to avoid backlash in Britain.

The insider added Ferguson's retreat abroad reflects both a need for privacy and a reluctance to confront the public reaction awaiting her in Britain.

They said: "Sarah is genuinely uneasy about the prospect of returning to the UK, and that anxiety has only deepened over time.

"For now, she has been relying heavily on a tight circle of trusted friends to steady herself while she works through the fallout. At the same time, there is an underlying awareness that this period of retreat cannot last indefinitely, which leaves her caught between needing refuge and knowing she will eventually have to face the situation head-on."

Sources close to Ferguson suggest beyond the headlines, a deeper sense of personal hurt has compounded the situation.

One insider said: "Fergie has a deep sense that she has been left to deal with this situation largely on her own, and that absence of contact or visible support from the royal family has been especially painful for her to process. It has reinforced a feeling of isolation at a time when she had hoped for at least some acknowledgment or understanding."

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Family Support Remains Absent

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

She is staying at a high-end resort for comfort and privacy.

They added: "From her perspective, the reaction has been excessive given the circumstances, and she feels she has been judged far more severely than is fair.

"While she accepts that her past association with Epstein may raise questions, she does not believe they accurately represent who she is today or the values she now holds."

Ferguson, who was previously married to the now-former Prince Andrew, 66, is understood to have privately expressed huge regret over her past friendship with Epstein.

Sources said Ferguson's choice of refuge – a secluded but high-end Alpine setting – shows both her need for discretion and the extent of her withdrawal from public life.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces Extreme Humiliation Amid Outrage Over Her 'Most Brazen Cash-Grab Yet' 

Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's New Home Branded 'Hotel-Style Open Prison' as Disgraced Ex-Duke Braces Himself for Final Move

Uncertainty Surrounds Potential UK Return

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

Sources claimed she views the public reaction as 'excessive' and unfair to who she is today.

A source familiar with her circumstances said: "The Alpine setting undoubtedly provides a layer of comfort and a sense of shelter from the immediate pressures she has been facing, but it also underlines just how far removed Sarah now is from the public role she once held – her day-to-day life is so much quieter than before.

"At the same time, the longer she stays away from Britain, the more uncertainty builds around what her return might look like and how she could step back into public life, if at all.

"For now, she appears to be in a kind of limbo – taking the time to recover and reflect in private, while knowing that, sooner or later, she will have to confront the situation more directly and face her current fear of returning to the UK, which is really gripping her right now."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.