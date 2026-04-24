EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Real Reason Sarah Ferguson is 'Gripped With Fear' Over Returning to Britain as She Hides Out in Luxury Resort 

The documents included historic emails between Ferguson and Epstein, who died in 2019, showing she remained in contact with him after his 2008 conviction for child sex offenses.

The renewed attention prompted huge backlash, with Ferguson fleeing the UK to relocate to a ski chalet in Austria costing around $3,000 a night to avoid intense media focus in Britain.

Friends now said the fallout has left Ferguson deeply unsettled, with concerns about how she would be received if she returned home.

One pal told us: "Sarah is dealing with a profound sense of anxiety right now – she fully understands the gravity of the attention surrounding her situation, and it has taken a noticeable emotional toll.

"The constant pressure and scrutiny have left her feeling deeply overwhelmed, and at times she seems exhausted by the weight of it all."