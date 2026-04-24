EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces Extreme Humiliation Amid Outrage Over Her 'Most Brazen Cash-Grab Yet' 

The items – including a $440 striped shirt, $139 jeans, $298 sneakers, $198 sunglasses, and a $950 suede bag – were listed on OneOff, an AI-powered fashion platform in which Markle is both an investor and a beneficiary of affiliate sales.

The listing, which also featured her husband, Prince Harry, 41, was later deleted and replaced with a less controversial image of Meghan away from the beach setting.

The duchess is understood to earn between 10 and 25 percent commission on items sold through the platform.

The timing of the promotion, which coincided with a visit that saw Markle and Harry meet victims and emergency responders, drew sharp criticism from observers who questioned the appropriateness of monetizing such a moment.

One source familiar with the reaction told us: "For many observers, the decision to connect a meticulously styled outfit to a commission-based platform so quickly after such a sensitive and emotionally charged visit has come across as a serious lapse in judgment on Meghan's part.

"It risks creating the impression that commercial considerations were given prominence at a moment that was expected to remain focused on empathy and respect. It really is being seen as her most brazen cash-grab yet."