EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Faces Extreme Humiliation Amid Outrage Over Her 'Most Brazen Cash-Grab Yet'
April 24 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing mounting backlash after what critics have labeled her "most brazen cash-grab yet," with a controversial online promotion of her outfit during a visit to terror attack survivors at Bondi Beach quietly removed following outrage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex came under massive scrutiny after details of her approximately $2,000 outfit were posted online shortly after she met survivors and first responders connected to the December 2025 Bondi horror, in which 15 people were killed.
Meghan Markle Under Fire for Bondi 'Cash-Grab'
The items – including a $440 striped shirt, $139 jeans, $298 sneakers, $198 sunglasses, and a $950 suede bag – were listed on OneOff, an AI-powered fashion platform in which Markle is both an investor and a beneficiary of affiliate sales.
The listing, which also featured her husband, Prince Harry, 41, was later deleted and replaced with a less controversial image of Meghan away from the beach setting.
The duchess is understood to earn between 10 and 25 percent commission on items sold through the platform.
The timing of the promotion, which coincided with a visit that saw Markle and Harry meet victims and emergency responders, drew sharp criticism from observers who questioned the appropriateness of monetizing such a moment.
One source familiar with the reaction told us: "For many observers, the decision to connect a meticulously styled outfit to a commission-based platform so quickly after such a sensitive and emotionally charged visit has come across as a serious lapse in judgment on Meghan's part.
"It risks creating the impression that commercial considerations were given prominence at a moment that was expected to remain focused on empathy and respect. It really is being seen as her most brazen cash-grab yet."
Royal Title Removal Talks Loom
Another insider added: "The rapid turnaround in promoting the look online has reinforced concerns that the boundary between charitable engagement and personal brand-building is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish when it comes to Meghan."
One royal source warned the move could prompt the royal family to finally start talks about removing Harry and Markle's royal titles.
They added: "This feels like one of the clearest and most striking illustrations so far of how Harry and Meghan are continuing to turn their royal profile into a cash.
"It is the kind of development that could force the palace to finally move to strip them of their titles."
Despite the backlash, the Sussexes' visit to Bondi included moments of genuine engagement with those affected by the attack.
Markle appeared visibly moved as she spoke with survivors, including Jessica Chapnik Kahn, who shielded her five-year-old daughter during the incident.
Kahn described the encounter positively, saying, "The greater problem in the world right now is hate. Hate is a human problem that we're facing, a very big problem. So to highlight that, to be able to connect with (the Sussexes) on this heart level, I think, is very special."
Markle's latest controversy has also unfolded against a backdrop of broader public skepticism about the commercial use of royal titles.
Fresh polling suggests a significant majority of Britons oppose such practices, reflecting unease about the intersection of celebrity, commerce, and royal identity.
Retreat Guests Question Brand Credibility
Additional criticism emerged over a separate Sydney-based event linked to Markle's "Her Best Life" retreat, where attendees who paid substantial sums were reportedly given modest gift bags containing mid-range wellness items, supermarket sweets, and a limited number of products from her As Ever range.
A source said: "There is an increasing perception that what is being presented by Meghan is being positioned at a high-end, aspirational level, yet the experience or offering does not always align with that image.
"That disconnect is starting to resonate with people and is feeding into broader questions about consistency, credibility, and whether the brand truly delivers on the expectations it sets."
The OneOff platform continues to feature Markle prominently, with curated looks from her recent appearances regularly uploaded for followers to purchase.