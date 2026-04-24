Diddy's Desperate Plan: Sean Combs Asks Judge for Default Judgment Against Man Who Claimed He Has Incriminating Sex Tapes Featuring Vile Rapper
April 24 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is begging a judge for a default judgment, RadarOnline.com can reveal, against a man who claimed he had several videos said to involve the rapper sexually assaulting celebrities, including minors, at his infamous "freak off" parties.
Back in 2024, during an interview with NewsNation, Courtney Burgess, who reportedly testified for Combs' federal criminal case, claimed he received the eleven flash drives in question from the Bad Boy Records' founder's ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, before her 2018 death.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Desperate Plan Details
Burgess claimed he was given the flash drives and eight sex tapes when he worked in Atlanta as one of Porter’s former associates. In his previous testimony, Burgess claimed "two to three" of the celebrities were minors in the tapes.
According to Burgess, "all of" the stars in the video seemed to be allegedly under the influence, and the six males and two females in the videos appeared to be "victims" and not "perpetrators."
"I can verify that it exists," Burgess' lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, said at the time, claiming one of the figures in the video was "more high-profile than Mr. Combs.
He explained: "That it's real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There's no question of if it’s that person in the video."
A 'Pitiful Spectacle,' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Rages
In January 2025, following the bombshell claims, Combs sued Burgess or $50million on allegations of defamation. Just eight months later, Combs and his legal team amended his complaint, seeking additional compensation of no less than $100million in damages, for the "severe reputational harm" caused by Burgess' "outlandish claims."
Combs' lawsuit stated: "In this pitiful spectacle, all pretense of objectivity has been abandoned, as a global audience feasts at the all-you-can-eat buffet of wild lies and conspiracy theories. Mitchell and Burgess are among the worst perpetrators in this offensive scenario."
The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's team lawyers alleged: "They eagerly court every opportunity to broadcast blatant falsehoods, pretending they have proof that Mr. Combs engaged in heinous acts, knowing that no such proof exists."
It now appears Burgess has failed to respond to the lawsuit, as in court papers obtained by Radar, Combs now appears to be asking the judge for a default judgment, which means the court would rule in his favor.
The Vile Rapper's 'Freak-Offs' Were 'Choreographed Performances'
The request for the default notes Burgess is "not an infant or incompetent person," and "not in the military," meaning there is no excuse for Burgess to have yet to respond to the lawsuit.
Combs, who was convicted in July 2025 of two counts of interstate transportation for prostitution, involving his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and another victim who went by the pseudonym "Jane Doe," and sentenced to four years behind bars, has been doing everything in his power to get an early release.
Earlier this month, the 56-year-old and his team claimed his sex fueled "freak-off" tapes were "choreographed performances," and argued the parties should not have been considered as part of the Mann Act, which makes it a crime to transport individuals across state lines for prostitution.
According to his lawyers, Combs was only making amateur porn for later viewing.
The filing read: "Pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted.
"In other words, the term 'prostitution' in the Act should be limited to those situations where a paying customer engages in sex with the person being paid."
Combs is not due to be released until April 2028, but his lawyers have demanded his "immediate" acquittal and release, or, "at least," free him and resentence him to less time.