Diddy's Desperate Plan: Sean Combs Asks Judge for Default Judgment Against Man Who Claimed He Has Incriminating Sex Tapes Featuring Vile Rapper 

Burgess claimed he was given the flash drives and eight sex tapes when he worked in Atlanta as one of Porter’s former associates. In his previous testimony, Burgess claimed "two to three" of the celebrities were minors in the tapes.

According to Burgess, "all of" the stars in the video seemed to be allegedly under the influence, and the six males and two females in the videos appeared to be "victims" and not "perpetrators."

"I can verify that it exists," Burgess' lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, said at the time, claiming one of the figures in the video was "more high-profile than Mr. Combs.

He explained: "That it's real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There's no question of if it’s that person in the video."