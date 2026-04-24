Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

Diddy's Desperate Plan: Sean Combs Asks Judge for Default Judgment Against Man Who Claimed He Has Incriminating Sex Tapes Featuring Vile Rapper 

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Courtney Burgess
Source: MEGA; @courtney.bnj/instagram

Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants his millions, and he wants them now.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 24 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is begging a judge for a default judgment, RadarOnline.com can reveal, against a man who claimed he had several videos said to involve the rapper sexually assaulting celebrities, including minors, at his infamous "freak off" parties.

Back in 2024, during an interview with NewsNation, Courtney Burgess, who reportedly testified for Combs' federal criminal case, claimed he received the eleven flash drives in question from the Bad Boy Records' founder's ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, before her 2018 death.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Desperate Plan Details

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs is once again begging a judge for help.

Burgess claimed he was given the flash drives and eight sex tapes when he worked in Atlanta as one of Porter’s former associates. In his previous testimony, Burgess claimed "two to three" of the celebrities were minors in the tapes.

According to Burgess, "all of" the stars in the video seemed to be allegedly under the influence, and the six males and two females in the videos appeared to be "victims" and not "perpetrators."

"I can verify that it exists," Burgess' lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, said at the time, claiming one of the figures in the video was "more high-profile than Mr. Combs.

He explained: "That it's real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There's no question of if it’s that person in the video."

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Pitiful Spectacle,' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Rages

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Courtney Burgess
Source: MEGA; @courtney.bnj/instagram

Combs sued Courtney Burgess, who claimed he had incriminating videos of the rapper for $100million.

In January 2025, following the bombshell claims, Combs sued Burgess or $50million on allegations of defamation. Just eight months later, Combs and his legal team amended his complaint, seeking additional compensation of no less than $100million in damages, for the "severe reputational harm" caused by Burgess' "outlandish claims."

Combs' lawsuit stated: "In this pitiful spectacle, all pretense of objectivity has been abandoned, as a global audience feasts at the all-you-can-eat buffet of wild lies and conspiracy theories. Mitchell and Burgess are among the worst perpetrators in this offensive scenario."

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's team lawyers alleged: "They eagerly court every opportunity to broadcast blatant falsehoods, pretending they have proof that Mr. Combs engaged in heinous acts, knowing that no such proof exists."

It now appears Burgess has failed to respond to the lawsuit, as in court papers obtained by Radar, Combs now appears to be asking the judge for a default judgment, which means the court would rule in his favor.

Article continues below advertisement

The Vile Rapper's 'Freak-Offs' Were 'Choreographed Performances'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

Combs was convicted of two counts of interstate transportation for prostitution, involving his ex, Cassie Ventura

The request for the default notes Burgess is "not an infant or incompetent person," and "not in the military," meaning there is no excuse for Burgess to have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Combs, who was convicted in July 2025 of two counts of interstate transportation for prostitution, involving his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and another victim who went by the pseudonym "Jane Doe," and sentenced to four years behind bars, has been doing everything in his power to get an early release.

Earlier this month, the 56-year-old and his team claimed his sex fueled "freak-off" tapes were "choreographed performances," and argued the parties should not have been considered as part of the Mann Act, which makes it a crime to transport individuals across state lines for prostitution.

According to his lawyers, Combs was only making amateur porn for later viewing.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's New Home Branded 'Hotel-Style Open Prison' as Disgraced Ex-Duke Braces Himself for Final Move

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: President Trump and Wife Melania Share Rare Intimate Moment on Balcony — After the Furious First Lady Shut Down Her Connection to Epstein in Unexpected Address

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs is due out of prison in April 2028.

The filing read: "Pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted.

"In other words, the term 'prostitution' in the Act should be limited to those situations where a paying customer engages in sex with the person being paid."

Combs is not due to be released until April 2028, but his lawyers have demanded his "immediate" acquittal and release, or, "at least," free him and resentence him to less time.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.