EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Argues Freak-Off Party Tapes Were 'Choreographed Sexual Performances' to Create 'Amateur Pornography' — As Disgraced Rapper Battles for Prison Release
April 9 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team made the outrageous claim that the vile drug and s-- fueled "freak-off" tapes were "choreographed performances" as part of a desperate appeal to free the imprisoned pervert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The previously filed claim came as his attorneys were in court on April 9, arguing that the "freak-offs should not have been considered as part of the Mann Act, which makes it a crime to transport individuals across state lines for prostitution. Instead, they're putting forth the claim that Combs was simply making amateur porn for later viewing.
'Freak-Offs' Were 'Highly Choreographed Sexual Performances'
“Freak-offs and hotel nights were highly choreographed sexual performances involving the use of costumes, role play, and staged lighting, which were filmed so Combs and his girlfriends could watch this amateur pornography later," the filing with the court read.
It continued, "Pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted."
"In other words, the term 'prostitution' in the Act should be limited to those situations where a paying customer engages in sex with the person being paid," Combs' lawyers claimed in the filing about U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian's use of the Mann Act in the sicko's case.
Sean Combs Was Convicted of Prostitution-Related Charges
The I'll Be Missing You rapper was convicted in July 2025 of two counts of interstate transportation for prostitution, involving his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and another victim who went by the pseudonym "Jane Doe."
The women were brought to homes and hotels throughout the U.S. for the "freak-offs," where Combs had the women perform s-- acts with male prostitutes while he watched. The sick perv also filmed the encounters, which his team is now using to claim the baby-oil-fueled orgies were part of a 'production."
Some of the tapes were shown to the jury during Combs' 2025 trial.
Prosecution Calls Sean Combs' New 'Freak-Off' Claims 'Meritless'
The prosecution team scoffed at Combs' new argument about the freak-offs, saying his claims were "meritless."
In a February response to the filing, federal prosecutors wrote, "Combs is entirely differently situated from adult film distributors: He hired and transported commercial s-- workers to have s-- with his girlfriends for his own sexual gratification, sometimes directly participating in the s-- acts."
"Any defendant who transported others to engage in prostitution could escape liability simply by watching or filming the sex," they warned the judge in the case.
Sean Combs' Legal Team Is Pushing for an Earlier Release
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October 2025 and has been serving his time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Subramanian credited the Bad Boy Records founder with 13 months already served following his September 2024 arrest and trial. He's not due to be released until April 2028.
Combs's legal eagles also put forth the argument that he's already served enough time, as defendants convicted os similar prostitution-related offenses received an average of 15 months behind bars. Combs received more than three times that.
The fallen music mogul was originally facing decades in prison had a jury found him guilty of the most serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering.
Reporting by Ashlyn Walker.