EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Argues Freak-Off Party Tapes Were 'Choreographed Sexual Performances' to Create 'Amateur Pornography' — As Disgraced Rapper Battles for Prison Release

The previously filed claim came as his attorneys were in court on April 9, arguing that the "freak-offs should not have been considered as part of the Mann Act , which makes it a crime to transport individuals across state lines for prostitution. Instead, they're putting forth the claim that Combs was simply making amateur porn for later viewing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ' legal team made the outrageous claim that the vile drug and s-- fueled " freak-off " tapes were "choreographed performances" as part of a desperate appeal to free the imprisoned pervert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Freak-offs and hotel nights were highly choreographed sexual performances involving the use of costumes, role play, and staged lighting, which were filmed so Combs and his girlfriends could watch this amateur pornography later," the filing with the court read.

It continued, "Pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted."

"In other words, the term 'prostitution' in the Act should be limited to those situations where a paying customer engages in sex with the person being paid," Combs' lawyers claimed in the filing about U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian's use of the Mann Act in the sicko's case.