EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's New Home Branded 'Hotel-Style Open Prison' as Disgraced Ex-Duke Braces Himself for Final Move

The move follows Andrew's removal from royal duties and titles by Charles, 77, amid renewed scrutiny over his association with late pedophile sex trafficker Epstein.

Andrew has denied all allegations made against him.

In February, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid accusations he shared Britain's secrets with Epstein, before he was later released "under investigation" by cops.

A palace aide has now shared fresh details of Andrew's upcoming "retirement home." suggesting it reflects both restriction and quiet exile.

They said: " Marsh Farm represents a kind of gilded confinement – arguably the most comfortable version of an open prison you could imagine in Britain.

"While it offers privacy and certain luxuries, the reality is that it will be like living in a small hotel.

"Andrew's movements will be heavily limited, leaving him effectively restricted to the property. But in many ways, he will be living a luxurious form of quiet country exile millions of people would love."