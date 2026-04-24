EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's New Home Branded 'Hotel-Style Open Prison' as Disgraced Ex-Duke Braces Himself for Final Move
April 24 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is set to spend the rest of his days in what insiders have branded a "hotel-style open prison" as he prepares for a final move into a scaled-down countryside home, marking a stark new chapter for the disgraced former royal.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 66-year-old, once known as the Duke of York, spent around two decades at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate before his Jeffrey Epstein scandal saw him relocated by King Charles earlier this year to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate as an interim measure while Marsh Farm underwent extensive renovation.
Prince Andrew Faces Quiet Exile
The move follows Andrew's removal from royal duties and titles by Charles, 77, amid renewed scrutiny over his association with late pedophile sex trafficker Epstein.
Andrew has denied all allegations made against him.
In February, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid accusations he shared Britain's secrets with Epstein, before he was later released "under investigation" by cops.
A palace aide has now shared fresh details of Andrew's upcoming "retirement home." suggesting it reflects both restriction and quiet exile.
They said: " Marsh Farm represents a kind of gilded confinement – arguably the most comfortable version of an open prison you could imagine in Britain.
"While it offers privacy and certain luxuries, the reality is that it will be like living in a small hotel.
"Andrew's movements will be heavily limited, leaving him effectively restricted to the property. But in many ways, he will be living a luxurious form of quiet country exile millions of people would love."
Luxurious Form of House Arrest
The source also admitted the contrast with Andrew's previous lifestyle is profound.
They said: "He appears to have very little opportunity or inclination to leave his temporary property, and his day-to-day existence now seems markedly subdued.
"He spends much of his time indoors, watching television or passing the time with video games. It is a striking shift – the difference between his former, highly social lifestyle and palatial home, and now facing total exile in what will effectively be a house arrest imposed by his brother."
Sources familiar with the Sandringham estate suggested the property's relative modesty compared with Royal Lodge may increase Andrew's visibility – despite the King's aim to keep him out of public view.
One insider said: "Because Marsh Farm is far smaller and less secluded than Andrew's previous residence, it offers significantly fewer layers of privacy – there is simply less distance between him and public view, making him more visible than at any other point in his royal life.
"While the property has been modernized and may provide a degree of comfort, it bears little resemblance to the scale, exclusivity, and discretion he was once accustomed to – it is a notable step down in both grandeur and seclusion."
Marsh Farm Property Upgrades Detailed
Marsh Farm sits in rural Norfolk, near open countryside and a country road, offering seclusion but not complete isolation.
While the property includes outbuildings and stables, it is significantly smaller than Andrew's former 30-room residence.
Renovations have included interior refurbishments, improved broadband connectivity, a satellite dish installation, and enhanced security fencing.
A property specialist said costs for the upgrades could reach well into six figures. Further adjustments have been necessary to accommodate staff.
A mobile home has been installed on-site after it emerged the main house could not house personnel.
Shift in Royal Family Standing
A source close to the arrangements said: "There has clearly been an effort to preserve a basic level of staffing and day-to-day support, but it is all being managed within much tighter limits on space than before.
"Everything is necessarily more compact and controlled now, with far less room for the kind of setup Andrew was previously used to."
Despite its rural charm, Marsh Farm is not entirely remote. The nearby village of Wolferton offers limited amenities, including a social club and small businesses, though basic conveniences require travel.
The nearest supermarket lies over three miles away in Dersingham, underscoring the quieter, more restricted rhythm of life Andrew now faces.
Observers said the move represents more than a logistical downgrade – it signals a lasting shift in status.
A palace aide said: "This goes far beyond a simple change of residence – it speaks directly to Andrew's altered role and diminished standing.
"The setting itself mirrors where he now sits, both within the royal family hierarchy and in the eyes of the public."