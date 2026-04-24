Kris Jenner Blames 'Poor Lighting' For 'Unforgiving' Photos That Sparked Concern Over Her Appearance — After Radar Revealed Momager's $300K 'Miracle Makeover' Is Slipping
April 24 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner is reportedly not the only victim of appearing as if she had a plastic surgery disaster at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Radaronline.com can reveal.
We previously reported the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch's much-buzzed-about facelift was "slipping" after less than a year, leaving her "raging" over the $300,000 cosmetic work. Now, other stars are worried about how they appeared on one of Hollywood's starriest red carpets.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Had 'The Worst Lighting'
"Every celebrity at that party looked like s--- in the photos. It had the worst lighting I've ever seen," an insider told Puck News about how Jenner's facial skin seemed to droop lightly during the Vanity Fair bash on March 15.
One source said they recently saw the momager makeup-free and insisted she looked incredible.
The spy claimed Jenner "is still very happy with her results" of her facelift, done by New York's Dr. Steven Levine in the spring of 2025.
"This wouldn’t have failed within a year," a person close to the reality star said.
Kris Jenner's Plastic Surgery Scrutiny
Jenner looked radiant at the annual bash, wearing a black vintage Valentino couture gown from the Spring/Summer 1995 collection and matching black opera gloves.
However, in some shots, the skin beneath her well-defined, likely filled cheekbones seemed slightly sagging, while other areas, such as her forehead, remained taut and wrinkle-free.
Jenner confirmed in August 2026 she got a "refresh" after undergoing her first facelift in 2010.
Kris Jenner's Cosmetic Work a Win for Her Surgeon & Celeb Pals
Jenner's headline-grabbing glow-up didn’t just boost her own image – it turned into a major win for her plastic surgeon, too.
After she publicly let Dr. Steven Levine take credit for her stunning new face in June 2025 amid massive buzz, his facial services rose from $100K pre-Jenner to a current rate between $350,000 to $400,000, depending on how quickly the client needs the work done, according to Puck News.
Securing a coveted appointment comes by referral only, with prospective patients tightly screened.
Jenner is said to be quietly pulling strings behind the scenes, slipping her inner-circle pals into Dr. Levine's care, including actress Lori Loughlin, who has been highly buzzed about thanks to her incredibly refreshed visage.
"Kris is the reason Lori's having a moment, because Kris set her up with Levine," a person close to the Full House alum told the outlet.
Kris Jenner Got Her Facelift to be the 'Best Version of Myself'
"I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," Jenner gushed in the interview when confessing to the new work.
She had the cosmetic procedure before turning 70 in November 2025, and it paid off. The Tinseltown titan looked years younger at her James Bond-themed A-list birthday bash, where her smooth visage rivaled that of women 30 years her junior.
"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," she shared at the time. "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."