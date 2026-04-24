Kris Jenner Blames 'Poor Lighting' For 'Unforgiving' Photos That Sparked Concern Over Her Appearance — After Radar Revealed Momager's $300K 'Miracle Makeover' Is Slipping

"Every celebrity at that party looked like s--- in the photos. It had the worst lighting I've ever seen," an insider told Puck News about how Jenner's facial skin seemed to droop lightly during the Vanity Fair bash on March 15.

One source said they recently saw the momager makeup-free and insisted she looked incredible.

The spy claimed Jenner "is still very happy with her results" of her facelift, done by New York's Dr. Steven Levine in the spring of 2025.

"This wouldn’t have failed within a year," a person close to the reality star said.