EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: President Trump and Wife Melania Share Rare Intimate Moment on Balcony — After the Furious First Lady Shut Down Her Connection to Epstein in Unexpected Address
April 24 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, shared a rare, intimate moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the First Lady made an unexpected White House address to deny a connection to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The couple's public appearances have been few and far between, with many claiming their marriage may be falling apart behind the scenes.
A Personal Moment With the Trumps
However, the Trumps' relationship seemed to be intact when they both stepped out onto the Truman Balcony recently. According to our source, the president and his wife were "only out for maybe a minute. Trump gestured toward something, pointed it out to her, and they went back inside."
The short appearance was a rare, personal moment between the two, who appear to be more apart than together. On Easter Sunday, the president needed his wife's help as he descended the White House steps. The 79-year-old appeared to hold Melania's hand tightly as they walked down the stairs to greet his supporters and young kids preparing to hunt for eggs on the South Lawn.
The president, who has sparked rumors he's suffering from dementia, once again had the spotlight on his health as he took his time down the steps.
Despite Melania being by her husband's side as he gingerly walked on Easter, he was nowhere to be found when she addressed her rumored connection to Epstein.
Melania Trump Rages Over Epstein
On April 9, Melania took the time to clear up some of the allegations, insisting she was never friends with the vile sex offender. She also attacked the "unfounded and baseless lies" and "false smears" that have followed her and her controversial husband, and blamed "politically motivated individuals and entities" who have sought to "gain financially and climb politically" for spreading the rumors.
She raged: "I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book."
Melania urged the rumors "must stop," and called on Congress to "provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors."
Following Melania's address, 15 survivors of Epstein's abuse released a statement, accusing the first lady of "shifting the burden" onto them to protect those in power.
'What Are They Getting in Front Of?'
The statement read: "Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice."
Many were left baffled by Melania's address, with some claiming something may be coming down the pipeline.
"My immediate thing is: What's about to drop?" Jennifer Welch asked during an appearance on The Daily Beast podcast, "What are they getting in front of? Why is the wife of the man who's mentioned over a million times in the Epstein files — why is she bringing this up?"
Welch added, "The first instinct is always some form of self-preservation when people do something like this."
The president has also shut down his connection to Epstein, despite the two reportedly being close between the 1980s and 2000s, as they ran in elite Manhattan social circles. Epstein's home in Palm Beach was also a short drive from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he was a frequent guest.
Explaining their bond, the politician is said to have told his aides, "people don't understand that Palm Beach in the 90s was a different time," according to the Wall Street Journal.