EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: President Trump and Wife Melania Share Rare Intimate Moment on Balcony — After the Furious First Lady Shut Down Her Connection to Epstein in Unexpected Address

However, the Trumps' relationship seemed to be intact when they both stepped out onto the Truman Balcony recently. According to our source, the president and his wife were "only out for maybe a minute. Trump gestured toward something, pointed it out to her, and they went back inside."

The short appearance was a rare, personal moment between the two, who appear to be more apart than together. On Easter Sunday, the president needed his wife's help as he descended the White House steps. The 79-year-old appeared to hold Melania's hand tightly as they walked down the stairs to greet his supporters and young kids preparing to hunt for eggs on the South Lawn.

The president, who has sparked rumors he's suffering from dementia, once again had the spotlight on his health as he took his time down the steps.

Despite Melania being by her husband's side as he gingerly walked on Easter, he was nowhere to be found when she addressed her rumored connection to Epstein.