'Home Alone' Crime Scene: Former Owner of Iconic Movie Mansion Dead by Suicide — Days After Arrest on Child Pornography Charges
April 24 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET
The man who owned the house where Home Alone was filmed has taken his own life, RadarOnline.com can report, just days after he was arrested on allegations of possession of child sexual abuse material.
John Abendshien, 79, even wrote a memoir about sharing his house with the production, called Home but Alone No More.
Shocking Ending
Abendshien was reported missing by his wife Wednesday afternoon. He was found dead at a nearby nature preserve nearly two hours later.
Using drones and a police dog, Lake Forest officials located his body in the Derwen Mawr Nature Preserve. Autopsy results indicated that Abendshien died from "severe oxygen deprivation" that appeared to have been self-inflicted.
"This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community at this time," the coroner’s office stated.
Earlier this month, the Lake County State Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the elderly man over alleged child pornography possession.
Seven Felonies
Officials had received multiple cyber tips reporting an online account linked to Abendshien being used in the "possession, manufacture or distribution of child sexual abuse material."
He was later charged with seven felonies, including three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
Abendshien was arrested on April 16 and "released with conditions" a day later.
"These cases are deeply concerning, and we are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting those involved," said Police Chief John Burke at the time. "We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to protect children and ensure community safety."
Movie Icon
Abendshein owned the iconic Winnetka house from the 1990 hit movie until 2012, when he sold the red, brick, four-bedroom Colonial for $1.585million
He stayed in the home during production, sharing the stairs with the cast and crew, and kept many of the movie's props as souvenirs.
The movie has since become a beloved holiday classic, watched by thousands of families each holiday season. Except for one.
Radar previously revealed Succession star Kieran Culkin wouldn't let his young children watch their uncle Macaulay's classic, even though he has a part in it as well.
Kieran shares young daughter Kinsey and son Wilder with wife Jazz Charton. The star confessed there was a specific reason for not letting them see the comedy a few years ago.
He said: "There’s still some scary parts. For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, 'I'm gonna bite off all your fingers.' That’s scary for a 3-year-old."
Macaulay's Memories
It's not clear if Kieran ever got around to showing them the movie... but star Macaulay has presented it to his own kids. The former child star shared the flick with his son Dakota, whom he has with fiancée Brenda Song.
Macaulay previously said: "I already showed it to him. He thinks it's so funny."
The My Girl star also tried to share the credit in the film, convincing his son that the boy played Macaulay's part.
He recalled telling his son: "'Remember you had yellow hair? Remember when you were getting the bad guys?' He's like, 'Yeah!' He is such a liar. I'm like, 'You don't remember any of that.'"