'Home Alone' Crime Scene: Former Owner of Iconic Movie Mansion Dead by Suicide — Days After Arrest on Child Pornography Charges

Abendshein owned the iconic Winnetka house from the 1990 hit movie until 2012, when he sold the red, brick, four-bedroom Colonial for $1.585million

He stayed in the home during production, sharing the stairs with the cast and crew, and kept many of the movie's props as souvenirs.

The movie has since become a beloved holiday classic, watched by thousands of families each holiday season. Except for one.

Radar previously revealed Succession star Kieran Culkin wouldn't let his young children watch their uncle Macaulay's classic, even though he has a part in it as well.

Kieran shares young daughter Kinsey and son Wilder with wife Jazz Charton. The star confessed there was a specific reason for not letting them see the comedy a few years ago.

He said: "There’s still some scary parts. For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, 'I'm gonna bite off all your fingers.' That’s scary for a 3-year-old."