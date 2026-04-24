EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slated for 'Invoking Princess Diana' by Telling Mad Vlad Putin to End His Ukraine War 

Addressing an audience of global leaders and military officials, Harry condemned what he described as systematic war crimes and called on Donald Trump, 79, to demonstrate "American leadership" in resolving the conflict.

The war has left nearly two million people killed or injured, with peace negotiations stalled amid ongoing violence.

"President Putin, no nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing," Harry declared. "There is still a moment, now, to stop this war, to prevent further suffering for Ukrainians and Russians alike, and to choose a different course."

Harry added he spoke "not as a politician" but as someone shaped by his former military service and humanitarian work.