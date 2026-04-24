EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slated for 'Invoking Princess Diana' by Telling Mad Vlad Putin to End His Ukraine War
April 24 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is being slammed for invoking the legacy of his mother, Princess Diana, after directly urging Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine during a high-profile speech in Kyiv, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex and ex-soldier made the remarks during a surprise appearance at the Kyiv Security Forum, marking his third visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
'There Is Still A Moment, Now, To Stop This War'
Addressing an audience of global leaders and military officials, Harry condemned what he described as systematic war crimes and called on Donald Trump, 79, to demonstrate "American leadership" in resolving the conflict.
The war has left nearly two million people killed or injured, with peace negotiations stalled amid ongoing violence.
"President Putin, no nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing," Harry declared. "There is still a moment, now, to stop this war, to prevent further suffering for Ukrainians and Russians alike, and to choose a different course."
Harry added he spoke "not as a politician" but as someone shaped by his former military service and humanitarian work.
Royal Exile Channels Diana's Legacy
Sources said the speech has prompted unease in some quarters, with critics arguing the tone and framing echoed Diana's historic advocacy.
One royal insider said: "There is a perception that Harry is stepping into territory closely associated with his mother, particularly in the way he frames his role as a humanitarian voice rather than a political figure.
"While the message itself is widely supported, some feel invoking that legacy risks overshadowing the distinct context of today's conflict by making it about Harry's role in the world. "He also fails to recognize he is now a royal exile."
Harry drew explicit parallels to values of democracy and sovereignty in his speech, warning against global complacency.
He said: "What's happening here is not simply a war about territory. It's a war about values, about sovereignty, about whether the principles that underpin our shared democracy still hold meaning."
Call for US Global Leadership
Harry also praised Ukraine's resilience while cautioning international resolve must not weaken in the face of prolonged conflict.
In remarks aimed at Washington, Harry said: "This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America to show that it can honour its international treaty obligations – not out of charity, but out of its enduring role in global security and strategic stability."
He emphasized the significance of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which the US, UK and Russia committed to respecting Ukraine's sovereignty after it relinquished nuclear weapons.
Harry also delivered a stark assessment of Russia's conduct, alleging widespread and deliberate atrocities.
He said: "We must be absolutely clear about the nature of this war. This is not an accident, nor misunderstanding, nor the inevitable fog of conflict. It's the product of sustained, deliberate policy, planned, executed and defended at the highest levels."
Humanitarian Mission in War Zone
He described acts including attacks on civilians, forced deportations and sexual violence as potentially constituting genocide.
Arriving in Kyiv by train following a deadly strike in Zaporizhzhia, Harry met with injured veterans including Oleksandr Zozuliak, who lost his arm in combat.
Zozuliak later described the encounter, saying: "I squeezed Harry's hand tight with the prosthesis but in reality the prosthesis doesn't squeeze that tightly. He must have been a little scared."
Harry's tragic mother Diana, who was killed in 1997 aged 36 in a high-speed Paris car smash, transformed the British monarchy through compassion and public engagement.
She championed AIDS awareness – challenging stigma by touching patients publicly – and campaigned against landmines.
Diana also supported homeless charities and children's causes, leaving a lasting humanitarian legacy after her death.