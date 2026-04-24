EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Considered Turning to 'Hypnotists' to Cure Yearslong Stage Fright and Anxiety — as Legendary Singer Turns 84

Streisand revealed that her performance anxiety began while starring alongside Charlie Chaplin's son Sydney for Broadway's Funny Girl. She claimed they had a fling during her marriage to Elliott Gould, but things took a dark turn when she ended the affair.

"He’d taunt me, calling me a b----, or worse … the most vicious names," she penned in her book. "While the audience assumed he was whispering sweet nothings in my ear, he would actually be jeering, ‘You really f----d up that scene.’"

As the days went on, she dreaded getting on stage and would sometimes make herself physically ill with anxiety.

"It was becoming a nightmare. Now, every night at seven-thirty as I prepared to go on, I felt sick to my stomach," she added. "It wasn’t only the pressure of having to live up to the audience's expectations. Now I also had to deal with a new enemy … my costar."