EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Still 'Insatiable' in the Bedroom With Husband James Brolin — 'She Can't Keep Her Hands Off Him'

She also detailed her relationship with Beatty – who she met when she was a teenager – in her book. While she admitted that they shared a bed at one point, she claimed that she couldn't remember if they ever actually did the deed.

Two years later, she doubled down on her spotty memory of the night in an interview with The New Yorker.

"I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can’t remember if we actually had penetration," she said at the time. "I swear to God, I can’t. There are certain things I block out."

"But I know we’re still friends. Every year on my birthday, he calls me and we have a wonderful talk about our lives, our children, and so forth," she continued. "So, we’re still friends. I met him when I was fifteen years old, and he was twenty-one, I think."

Following her playful remarks, a source told Radar, "Barbra's husband probably isn't exactly thrilled about it."