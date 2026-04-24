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EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Still 'Insatiable' in the Bedroom With Husband James Brolin — 'She Can't Keep Her Hands Off Him'

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin got married in 1998.
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin got married in 1998.

April 24 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

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Barbra Streisand has never been able to get enough of her husband, James Brolin — even in her eighties, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

On Friday, April 24, Babs turned 84, and according to a source, Brolin has had trouble keeping up with her sexual appetite in his later years.

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'She's Just Wearing Him Out'

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Barbra Streisand was described as 'insatiable' by a source.
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand was described as 'insatiable' by a source.

"They’ve had a very active sex life that would make their friends blush, but these days she’s just wearing him out," an insider spilled in resurfaced quotes from 2023.

"Barbra is insatiable and has the stamina of a tigress, but Jim’s lack of libido is the elephant in the room," added the insider. "He simply can’t keep up with her."

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'She's Mad About Him'

A source said Barbra Streisand 'can't keep her hands off' her husband.
Source: MEGA

A source said Barbra Streisand 'can't keep her hands off' her husband.

Streisand, 84, and Brolin, 85, tied the knot in 1998 and have been together for three decades. They both had children from prior marriages when they said "I do."

Despite their shifting sex drives, the insider claimed that "nothing" would ever "change the way" the legendary singer and actress feels about her husband.

"She’s mad about him," the insider continued. "She’s still the dynamic personality she’s always been, and her physicality fuels that. Plus, James is just so darned cute to her, she can’t keep her hands off him!"

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Barbra Streisand Teases Her First Time in Memoir

Barbra Streisand wrote about her intimate life in her 2023 memoir.
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand wrote about her intimate life in her 2023 memoir.

Streisand hinted at her early experiences with physical intimacy at 18 years old in her 2023 memoir, My Name Is Barbra.

In the tell-all tome, she reveals that her first ever "love affair" was with an unnamed man who she spent a "few interesting evenings" with back in the day.

"On a night with a full moon, he handed me a cigarette, and I took a puff and went weak in the knees. I thought it was him. Turns out it was marijuana," she writes. "One thing led to another … I’m not going to go into details. Use your imagination."

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Barbra Streisand's Relationship With Warren Beatty

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Barbra Streisand said she couldn't remember if she slept with Warren Beatty.
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand said she couldn't remember if she slept with Warren Beatty.

She also detailed her relationship with Beatty – who she met when she was a teenager – in her book. While she admitted that they shared a bed at one point, she claimed that she couldn't remember if they ever actually did the deed.

Two years later, she doubled down on her spotty memory of the night in an interview with The New Yorker.

"I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can’t remember if we actually had penetration," she said at the time. "I swear to God, I can’t. There are certain things I block out."

"But I know we’re still friends. Every year on my birthday, he calls me and we have a wonderful talk about our lives, our children, and so forth," she continued. "So, we’re still friends. I met him when I was fifteen years old, and he was twenty-one, I think."

Following her playful remarks, a source told Radar, "Barbra's husband probably isn't exactly thrilled about it."

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