Netanyahu's Secret Health Battle: Israeli Prime Minister Reveals He Underwent Prostate Cancer Treatment and Kept It Quiet to Avoid Iran Using It Against Him

Netanyahu said on his official X account: "Today, my annual medical report was published. I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel."

He added: "I ask to share with you three things: Thank God, I am healthy; I am in excellent physical condition; I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it's behind me."

"From you, citizens of Israel, I have only one request," Netanyahu wrote later in the post. "Take care of your health. Get checked, and follow the doctors' instructions."

In addition to his social media admission, the Prime Minister’s Office also released two letters from his doctors.