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Netanyahu's Secret Health Battle: Israeli Prime Minister Reveals He Underwent Prostate Cancer Treatment and Kept It Quiet to Avoid Iran Using It Against Him

Photo of Benjamin Netanyahu
Source: MEGA

Benjamin Netanyahu's secret cancer battle has been revealed.

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April 24 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed he underwent treatment for prostate cancer, RadarOnline.com can report, dropping the bombshell by showing off the results of his annual medical examination.

The 76-year-old explained he delayed the release of his annual medical report, which noted he had been diagnosed with cancer, by two months so that Iran wouldn’t use it as propaganda, especially during the height of the U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran earlier this year.

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Netanyahu's Message: 'Thank God, It's Behind Me'

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Photo of Benjamin Netanyahu
Source: MEGA

Netanyahu revealed he was diagnosed with prostrate cancer.

Netanyahu said on his official X account: "Today, my annual medical report was published. I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel."

He added: "I ask to share with you three things: Thank God, I am healthy; I am in excellent physical condition; I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it's behind me."

"From you, citizens of Israel, I have only one request," Netanyahu wrote later in the post. "Take care of your health. Get checked, and follow the doctors' instructions."

In addition to his social media admission, the Prime Minister’s Office also released two letters from his doctors.

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Netanyahu Fights Death Rumors

Photo of Benjamin Netanyahu, Mike Huckabee
Source: MEGA

Earlier this year, Netanyahu had to confirm he was alive after rumors of his death spread.

"This is an early detection of a very small lesions, with no metastases, as all other tests confirmed beyond any doubt," one letter explained.

Back in March, Netanyahu's current state was questioned after a video he posted was accused of being AI-generated. In the clip, Netanyahu addressed the Israeli people about the war in Iran, but many honed in on the politician's hands, which they claimed had six fingers.

"Does Netanyahu sometimes have six fingers?" one person asked in the comments section at the time, as another noted, "AI-generated video, where is Netanyahu, still alive?"

A user claimed, "This video is generated by AI."

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Photo of Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu
Source: MEGA

Netanyahu has joined forces with Trump in their war against Iran.

The video went viral, eventually getting a response from Netanyahu himself, who posted a new video showing off his hands, with five fingers on each.

Netanyahu doubled down and gave social media more proof of life while speaking with President Trump's U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

In the clip, both walked alongside one another.

"I wanted you to know the President asked me to come and make sure you were okay," Huckabee said, as Netanyahu responded, "Yes, Mike. I'm alive."

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Iran War's End Date: 'Don't Rush Me'

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Photo of Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu
Source: MEGA

Trump has yet to revealed the war's end date.

The decision for Israel to join the U.S. to take down Iran may have a major impact on Netanyahu's position, as a recent poll done by the Hebrew University revealed only 10 percent of Israelis viewed the war against Iran as successful.

Netanyahu's approval, meanwhile, has dropped to 34 percent, compared to 40 percent at the start of the war in late February, after Trump decided to attack the country.

The war also has no end date in sight, as Trump has given several different responses, including claiming he has "all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't."

Later, he raged to reporters, "Don't rush me. Don’t rush me. Every story I see, 'Oh, Trump is under time pressure,' I'm not. No, no. You know who's under time pressure? They are.”

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