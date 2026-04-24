It charts his rise to global fame and the personal turmoil which followed, including his bitter split from wife Linda Hogan, now 66, who he married in 1983 before divorcing in 2009.

The breakdown of the relationship in the mid-2000s, he said, triggered a period of intense emotional and financial distress that saw him spiral into substance use and despair.

"I went home and I started drinking and you know started eating pills, and I just went down this rabbit hole for a couple days and the next thing I know, I'm sitting in front of my bathroom with a gun in my mouth and not knowing what I was doing," Hogan confessed.

"I hit rock bottom. I gave Linda 70 per cent of everything because I just didn't want to ever talk to her again, be with her, I never wanted to see her again. So, I gave her everything to get rid of her and after the divorce I had no money. I was broke, and so TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) saved me."