Meghan Markle 'Wanted Out' of Royal Family After 'Realizing Prince William Would Control Her Purse Strings' for Life With Prince Harry

Prince Harry wrote in his 2023 memoir, Spare, about how his father allegedly complained about having to support his future wife, in addition to himself, William, and Kate Middleton.

Charles spent $4.8 milllion to cover the trio's expenses in 2017. The bill ballooned by nearly $2 million to a jaw-dropping $6.5 million in Markle's first year as Prince Harry’s wife to fund public duties and private expenses.

Harry wrote that before he proposed to the Suits alum, he told his dad she planned to quit her acting career.

He said his father's reply was that "there’s not enough money to go around."

"I can’t pay for anyone else. I’m already having to pay for your brother and Catherine," Charles allegedly told his son about taking on the additional expense of Markle.

Harry sneered in the book, "Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him."