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Home > Celebrity > Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz 'Engaged': Former One Direction Star Pops Question to Actress After Whirlwind 8-Month Romance — 'He Would Jump Off A Cliff For Her'

picture of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after a whirlwind eight-month romance, according to reports.

April 24 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have gotten engaged after a whirlwind eight-month romance, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the High Fidelity actress "is on cloud nine" after the former One Direction star proposed, and he's equally chuffed she's set to become the new Mrs Styles.

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'No One In Their Circle Is Surprised'

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picture of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz
Source: MEGA

The pair's inner circle expected their relationship to turn more serious.

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A source told PageSix: "He is completely smitten. He would jump off a cliff for her. No one in their circle is surprised."

The pair first sparked engagement rumors over the weekend when Kravitz, 37, was photographed kissing Styles, 32, while wearing a huge sparkler on her ring finger.

Kravitz and Styles were first linked in August 2025 when they were seen strolling around Rome arm-in-arm. That same month, they were spotted making out like teenagers in London.

Insiders quickly insisted it was more than a fleeting fling.

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Keeping Their Relationship Low-Key

picture of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz
Source: MEGA

Styles and Kravitz have managed to keep their romance away from prying eyes.

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The couple has tried to keep a low profile, staying tight-lipped on their romance and occasionally being snapped walking around Brooklyn.

They were photographed last month holding hands, walking into the Saturday Night Live after-party after Styles hosted.

Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman from June 2019 until December 2020 before moving on with Channing Tatum. The two got engaged in 2023, but called it quits a year later.

Styles, meanwhile, has previously dated Taylor Russell, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift.

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Two Reasons Why Harry Styles Wanted To Settle Down With Zoë Kravitz

picture of Zoe Kravitz
Source: MEGA

Styles wanted to be in a stable and lasting relationship after the trauma of losing bandmate Liam Payne, sources claimed.

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Their engagement comes after Radar revealed the two major reasons why Styles is so keen to settle down with the actress

A music industry source claimed, "Harry has been deeply affected by everything he's seen happen around him, particularly when it comes to Liam Payne's death.

"It's made him confront how fragile things can be, even for people who seemed to have everything. That has stayed with him and shifted his priorities in a very real way."

The insider added, "At the same time, he has made a very conscious decision to step away from the excess that once defined parts of his lifestyle. He's focused on being healthier, more grounded, and more present – and that naturally leads him toward wanting something stable and lasting.”

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picture of Zoe Kravitz
Source: MEGA

Styles wanted 'depth' in a relationship, which he's got with Kravitz.

Those close to Styles say that combination has accelerated his commitment to Kravitz.

Another source added: "This isn't just about being in love – it's about timing and where Harry is mentally. He's looking at life through a completely different lens now. The idea of building something meaningful with Zoë feels aligned with the person he wants to be.

"He's not interested in fleeting relationships anymore. He wants depth, consistency, and a sense of home, and he sees that as something Zoë can offer."

Styles' evolving lifestyle has been noticeable since the end of his last tour.

Friends said he has moved away from the intensity of constant travel and socializing, opting instead for a quieter, more routine-driven existence.

"He's embracing a much calmer way of living," a source claimed. "Simple things – time at home, close friendships, and creative work – have become far more important to him than the chaos he used to be surrounded by."

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