Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz 'Engaged': Former One Direction Star Pops Question to Actress After Whirlwind 8-Month Romance — 'He Would Jump Off A Cliff For Her'

A source told PageSix: "He is completely smitten. He would jump off a cliff for her. No one in their circle is surprised."

The pair first sparked engagement rumors over the weekend when Kravitz, 37, was photographed kissing Styles, 32, while wearing a huge sparkler on her ring finger.

Kravitz and Styles were first linked in August 2025 when they were seen strolling around Rome arm-in-arm. That same month, they were spotted making out like teenagers in London.

Insiders quickly insisted it was more than a fleeting fling.