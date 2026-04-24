Anne Hathaway may have been hailed as the "world's most beautiful" by People magazine – but RadarOnline.com can reveal the accolade has sparked a huge backlash, with critics claiming she "looks like a Botoxed Saw doll" despite the actress' candid admission that she spent "decades" feeling awkward in her own skin. The 43-year-old Devil Wears Prada 2 actor was awarded the publication's annual honor amid a packed year of upcoming releases, including Mother Mary, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity.

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Anne Hathaway's 'Longest Unbroken Awkward Phase'

Source: Mega Hathaway received the 'World's Most Beautiful' title from 'People' magazine this year.

Hathaway, who rose to prominence with The Princess Diaries, reflected in the accompanying interview on her "world's most beautiful" photoshoot on a prolonged sense of discomfort with her appearance and public image, describing a career-spanning struggle to feel at ease in Hollywood while navigating expectations around beauty and presentation. She said: "For decades – decades. I think I had the longest unbroken awkward phase in Hollywood. Actually, I think mine extended until my late 30s. "Pretty sure I knew because I was inside of it. I mean, you have your normal awkward phase when you're a teenager. I just didn't feel like I could get comfortable anywhere, you know? I couldn't quite find my footing."

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Trolls Attack Anne Hathaway in Brutal Response

Source: Mega Fans defended the star, arguing the 'Saw doll' comparisons say more about trolls than her talent.

Sources said the reaction to the accolade has been sharply divided. One industry insider said: "While the title is meant to celebrate Anne's career and presence, there has been a surprisingly harsh undercurrent of criticism, with some detractors using language as extreme as calling her 'a Botoxed Saw doll.'" The taunting refers the creepy plastic doll, Billy the Puppet, that appears in the Saw torture-porn franchise. The source added: "This reflects how unforgiving the conversation around appearance can still be, even for someone as established as Anne. "And this cruelty says more about the trolls than it does about her – the scrutiny has become way disproportionate to the recognition itself."

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Overcoming Anxiety and Style Missteps

Source: Mega The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' star attributed early style fails to not knowing the 'language' of beauty.

Hathaway also spoke about early struggles with communication, linking her discomfort to anxiety she experienced as a child. "When I was a kid, I found talking really difficult," she admitted. "So I had a bit of stress and anxiety around just, like, communicating." Hathaway also described how her challenges fed into a broader feeling of unease that persisted well into adulthood, shaping how she navigated both her personal and professional life. The actress acknowledged a series of beauty missteps, attributing them to a lack of understanding of the "language" of styling. She added: "(There were) multiple. I didn't understand that there's a whole language when it comes to beauty. For about 10 years, I was asking for my hair to be done a certain way, and it never went the way I wanted. And then finally, I showed someone a picture. "I had been asking for texture, and I meant that I wanted, like, loose soft waves, and it took me a very long time to figure that out. Now I always show up with reference images."

'He Supports Me Completely'

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Source: MEGA Adam Shulman, Hatahway's husband, was praised by the actress for 'holding it down' for their family.