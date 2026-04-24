EXCLUSIVE: Pals of World's Biggest Musical Composer Reveal They Feel 'Totally Betrayed' by His Astonishingly Frank Alcoholism Revelation
April 24 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Andrew Lloyd Webber has stunned friends and colleagues after revealing he is a "recovering alcoholic," prompting claims from those close to the composer that they feel "totally betrayed" by his candid admission about a long-hidden struggle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 78-year-old, widely regarded as one of the most successful figures in musical theatre history for works including Cats, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar, disclosed his addiction in a recent interview.
Lloyd Webber Admits Alcohol Struggle
Speaking about a period he described as a "downhill spiral" that began around 18 months ago, Lloyd Webber said his family had reached a breaking point.
He detailed attempts to seek treatment, including entering rehab and later attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Switzerland before continuing daily sessions in the UK and US.
"I am a recovering alcoholic," Andrew confessed: "You think it's secret, but it's not – everybody knows."
He added the toll on his household had become impossible to ignore, saying: "My wife was feeling she couldn't go on."
Shock Among Longtime Associates
Sources close to the composer said the revelation had left them reeling.
One longtime associate told us: "There is real shock among people who have known Andrew for decades – they feel like they were kept in the dark about something deeply serious."
Another said: "It is not anger so much as disbelief. People thought they knew him, and now they are questioning what they missed. They are actually feeling totally betrayed he couldn't open up to them sooner, and feel lied to as he has been hiding this for years while claiming to be sober."
Turning Point in Recovery
Lloyd Webber told interviewers that his initial attempt at rehabilitation proved unsuccessful, but said attending AA meetings marked a turning point.
He now attends daily sessions, regardless of whether he is in London, Hampshire or New York.
A source familiar with his recovery said: "Andrew has committed himself completely to sobriety. It has become a structured part of his life, and those closest to him now see a very different routine."
The disclosure comes during a period of personal strain for the Lloyd Webber family.
Julian Lloyd Webber’s Health Battle
Andrew's younger brother, Julian Lloyd Webber, 75, recently announced he will undergo treatment for prostate cancer following a private diagnosis.
The cellist recently returned to the stage for a charity gala at London's Wigmore Hall, ending a 12-year absence caused by a severe spinal injury.
Julian said in a statement: "I did not want to let anyone down, so I kept my diagnosis secret until after my birthday concert, but now I need to begin treatment as soon as possible. I am encouraged by the expectations of the medical team and look forward to making a full recovery. I am not intending to cancel engagements and I won't comment any further on this matter until after the treatment."
Those close to the Webber family say the overlapping disclosures have intensified emotions.
One family friend said: "It is an extraordinary moment – both brothers dealing with serious health challenges while continuing to work. There is admiration, but also concern about the pressure they place on themselves."
Julian, who once feared he would never perform again after selling his Stradivarius due to injury, has only recently rebuilt his playing capacity.
He said previously: "I began just playing scales a few weeks ago. I tried a whole piece, but quickly realised it was not going to work. I had to build up to it."
The brothers, both shaped by their father William Lloyd Webber's musical influence, have collaborated across decades, with Julian frequently performing Andrew's compositions.
A source close to their circle said: "Their bond has always been rooted in music, but also resilience."