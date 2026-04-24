EXCLUSIVE: Pals of World's Biggest Musical Composer Reveal They Feel 'Totally Betrayed' by His Astonishingly Frank Alcoholism Revelation

Andrew Lloyd Webber has stunned friends and colleagues after revealing he is a "recovering alcoholic," prompting claims from those close to the composer that they feel "totally betrayed" by his candid admission about a long-hidden struggle. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 78-year-old, widely regarded as one of the most successful figures in musical theatre history for works including Cats, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar, disclosed his addiction in a recent interview.

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Lloyd Webber Admits Alcohol Struggle

Source: Mega Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed his secret battle with alcoholism, describing himself as 'recovering.'

Speaking about a period he described as a "downhill spiral" that began around 18 months ago, Lloyd Webber said his family had reached a breaking point. He detailed attempts to seek treatment, including entering rehab and later attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in Switzerland before continuing daily sessions in the UK and US. "I am a recovering alcoholic," Andrew confessed: "You think it's secret, but it's not – everybody knows." He added the toll on his household had become impossible to ignore, saying: "My wife was feeling she couldn't go on."

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Shock Among Longtime Associates

Source: Mega Lloyd Webber attends AA sessions every day in London, New York, and Switzerland to maintain sobriety.

Sources close to the composer said the revelation had left them reeling. One longtime associate told us: "There is real shock among people who have known Andrew for decades – they feel like they were kept in the dark about something deeply serious." Another said: "It is not anger so much as disbelief. People thought they knew him, and now they are questioning what they missed. They are actually feeling totally betrayed he couldn't open up to them sooner, and feel lied to as he has been hiding this for years while claiming to be sober."

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Turning Point in Recovery

Source: Mega Friends and colleagues reportedly felt 'lied to' and 'reeling' following the sudden public admission.

Lloyd Webber told interviewers that his initial attempt at rehabilitation proved unsuccessful, but said attending AA meetings marked a turning point. He now attends daily sessions, regardless of whether he is in London, Hampshire or New York. A source familiar with his recovery said: "Andrew has committed himself completely to sobriety. It has become a structured part of his life, and those closest to him now see a very different routine." The disclosure comes during a period of personal strain for the Lloyd Webber family.

Julian Lloyd Webber’s Health Battle

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Source: Mega Julian Lloyd Webber is currently undergoing treatment for a recent prostate cancer diagnosis.