Nancy Guthrie Case Shocker — DNA Evidence Reveals Telling Clues About Kidnapping Suspect, Ex-FBI Agent Claims

This comes after a separate retired special agent claimed that the blood droplets found on Nancy's porch and driveway reveal that she likely did not walk out of the home on foot.

"So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something," she explained at the time. "There don’t appear to be any voids.”

If this theory is true, that means it's unlikely that Savannah Guthrie's missing mom was standing upright and may have already been unconscious when she was removed from the home.

"In my mind, she’s wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out," O'Connell said.