Nancy Guthrie Case Shocker — DNA Evidence Reveals Telling Clues About Kidnapping Suspect, Ex-FBI Agent Claims
April 24 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Blood spatter found at Nancy Guthrie's home could indicate there was only one kidnapper on the night of the ailing 84-year-old's apparent abduction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a sit-down with NewsNation's Brian Entin, former FBI agent Jim Clemente theorized that if there were two people at the scene, they would have been more likely to have "complete control of her."
No Major Evidence of More Than One Suspect
"(They would have) brought her outside and would not have lost that control," he explained. "But here, she’s clearly on the ground coughing this blood up."
Clemente also pointed out that, thus far, there has been no major evidence of more than one suspect released to the public.
"If there was three different shoe print patterns in the blood stains … that would tell me something," he added. "I don’t see it. I’m not aware of that evidence."
More Clues in Blood Patterns
This comes after a separate retired special agent claimed that the blood droplets found on Nancy's porch and driveway reveal that she likely did not walk out of the home on foot.
"So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something," she explained at the time. "There don’t appear to be any voids.”
If this theory is true, that means it's unlikely that Savannah Guthrie's missing mom was standing upright and may have already been unconscious when she was removed from the home.
"In my mind, she’s wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out," O'Connell said.
Inside Kidnapper's Mindset
As Radar previously reported, Clemente also shared his opinions on steps the suspect is likely taking to avoid getting caught, from changing his appearance and vehicle to "watching every bit of coverage" on the case.
"Perhaps even talking to people about it to try to find out more information, or been setting up an alibi with other people," he continued. "In other words, that he was somewhere else and could not have been involved."
And while there have been few major leads to finding Nancy or the person who abducted her, Clemente still has hope. "I firmly believe that the mistakes that this offender made during the course of committing this crime and afterwards – and even before actually committing the crime in the pre-attack surveillance that appears to have happened – that he will be caught," he said.
Nancy Guthrie Suspect Update: Ex-FBI Agent Predicts Kidnapper Will Change His Appearance BUT 'He Will Be Caught' — After Making Crucial Mistakes Following Abduction
Nancy Guthrie May Have Known Her Kidnapper
Since Nancy's disappearance, online sleuths have speculated that a friend or family member could have been responsible for the elderly woman's abduction – a theory that Dr. Gary Brucato, a forensics expert and clinical psychologist, agreed may be the case.
Pointing to the eerie surveillance footage of the masked man captured by Nancy's doorbell camera, Brucato said the suspect appeared to be "way too cool under pressure."
"(The person) who did this probably has some passing relationship, at least, with this victim," he noted. "That matches some of the comfort level, potentially spending quite a lot of time in the house and things like that that we see on the (home surveillance video)."