Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Shocked' Republicans Support Trump Pardon for Epstein's Jailed Madame Ghislaine Maxwell
April 24 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again at odds with her fellow Republicans, RadarOnline.com can report – this time over granting Ghislaine Maxwell a s-- crimes pardon.
Jeffrey Epstein's lover and madame has teased that she is willing to spill her taudry secrets, if she is given a "get out of jail free" card in return.
'She Will Owe Trump'
Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are reportedly divided on the option, with several considering whether President Trump's granting her a pardon would convince her to cooperate.
However, not every politico is in favor of the idea. Former Republican Greene blasted the idea on X.
"I am shocked that some of my former Republican colleagues on the Oversight Committee are supporting pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell," she raged. "The Epstein survivors are adamantly against her receiving a pardon as she was one of their main abusers next to Jeffrey Epstein and they say she is a serial liar."
She continued: "If Trump gives her a pardon, it sets up a very potential quid pro quo. She will owe Trump and she will lie to protect people he ask her to.
"Instead the DOJ and local prosecutors with jurisdiction should be prosecuting the rich powerful elites who raped and trafficked these brave survivors when they were just teenagers and young vulnerable women.
"Why is this so complicated???"
Lawmakers Speak Out
But not everyone is in favor of freeing Maxwell, especially Chairman James Comer, who clarified on X that it is only a "consideration" for now.
"I made my position clear: I am not open to a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell," Comer wrote, referencing the reports. "In the future, use my full statement. Don’t post clickbait."
Comer was joined in his objection by Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the Oversight panel’s top Democrat.
"That would be a huge step backwards, and, quite frankly, so disrespectful to the survivors," Garcia said in an interview. "She is a known abuser. She is a known liar."
He doubled down, "If the DOJ or Oversight Republicans are out there trying to negotiate some sort of pardon, that is not only a huge slap in the face to this investigation, to anyone, to the American public. It’s a part of a massive cover-up."
Ghislaine Maxwell's Invokes Her Fifth Amendment Right
Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of trafficking young girls to Epstein, appeared virtually before the House Oversight Committee in February, but instantly invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
"As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the Fifth and refused to answer any questions. This obviously is very disappointing," Comer told reporters after the deposition.
"We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions bout potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for survivors."
Ghislaine Maxwell Wants What Others Got
Maxwell's legal team filed a petition last year asking the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, arguing that charges filed against her in 2020 violated an agreement Epstein made with federal prosecutors in 2008.
In the court filing, Maxwell alleges 25 men reached undisclosed agreements, while four additional co-conspirators were known to investigators but were not charged.
While she didn't name names, Maxwell argued that the alleged concealment of these deals undermined the fairness of her trial and violated her constitutional rights.
"New evidence reveals that there were 25 men with which the plaintiff lawyers reached secret settlements – that could equally be considered as co-conspirators," the legal document states. "None of these men have been prosecuted, and none has been revealed to Petitioner; she would have called them as witnesses had she known."