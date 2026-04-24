Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Shocked' Republicans Support Trump Pardon for Epstein's Jailed Madame Ghislaine Maxwell

"I am shocked that some of my former Republican colleagues on the Oversight Committee are supporting pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell," she raged. "The Epstein survivors are adamantly against her receiving a pardon as she was one of their main abusers next to Jeffrey Epstein and they say she is a serial liar."

She continued: "If Trump gives her a pardon, it sets up a very potential quid pro quo. She will owe Trump and she will lie to protect people he ask her to.

"Instead the DOJ and local prosecutors with jurisdiction should be prosecuting the rich powerful elites who raped and trafficked these brave survivors when they were just teenagers and young vulnerable women.

"Why is this so complicated???"