David Hasselhoff's Tragic Final Days: Pals Fear for Frail 'Baywatch' Star as He Cannot Stand Without Walker After Major Surgery

He was seen struggling to keep his balance as he left a building with his wife, Hayley Roberts, 45.

Hasselhoff, who has only been seen once publicly since July, has recently undergone knee and hip replacement surgery, which is clearly taking a toll on his mobility.

A source told Daily Mail: "He is rehabbing and wants to get back to doing a few acting gigs, and he wants to do more music and once he gets better and back to 100 percent, he intends to hit the ground running as one of his goals is to be on Baywatch again."

"He would love to make another appearance on the show, and getting better will get him there."