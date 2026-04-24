David Hasselhoff's Tragic Final Days: Pals Fear for Frail 'Baywatch' Star as He Cannot Stand Without Walker After Major Surgery
April 24 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
David Hasselhoff has sparked fresh health fears as the Baywatch legend can now only stand with the aid of a walker.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, 73, was spotting looking frail during a rare outside in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where he needed the walker to stay upright.
Surgery Has Taken Its Toll on His Mobility
He was seen struggling to keep his balance as he left a building with his wife, Hayley Roberts, 45.
Hasselhoff, who has only been seen once publicly since July, has recently undergone knee and hip replacement surgery, which is clearly taking a toll on his mobility.
A source told Daily Mail: "He is rehabbing and wants to get back to doing a few acting gigs, and he wants to do more music and once he gets better and back to 100 percent, he intends to hit the ground running as one of his goals is to be on Baywatch again."
"He would love to make another appearance on the show, and getting better will get him there."
'Getting Old Sucks'
However, as Hasselhoff continues his recovery, the source emphasized the adjustment he's going through, adding: "For a man who has always been fit and very active and in shape, his recent surgeries have kicked his a-- a bit more than he expected.
"Getting old sucks, and it's catching up to him, but even though he recently looked frail, he's actually feeling better than he has felt in a long time," noted the source. "He's healing and being outside is a relief and the perfect remedy for his current shortcomings."
Years of Partying Caught Up With Star
Last July, Hasselhoff had been seen limping through an airport on his way to Cancun, revealing plans for knee surgery. He was later seen being pushed in a wheelchair by an airline worker.
RadarOnline.com reported at the time that years of partying had finally caught up with "The Hoff", who played lifeguard Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch.
An insider told Daily Mail: "David is living on borrowed time and has lived hard. He had a life that people could only dream of, but he also spent decades self-medicating through alcohol and other substances, which he does regret."
The source added Hasselhoff's health "has been declining for some time now" as a result of "decades of alcoholism."
The Hoff's alcohol problems reportedly spiraled during his marriage to Pamela Bach, his second wife, who took her own life at 61 in her Hollywood Hills home.
Paramedics were called to the actress's residence and discovered she had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hasselhoff, who was spotted looking gaunt days after Bach's death, said through a spokesperson that his family was "deeply saddened" by her passing.
He was noticeably absent from Bach's funeral.
The pair met on the set of his eighties hit series Knight Rider. At the time, he was married to his first wife and co-star, Catherine Hickland, while Bach was seeing a comedian.
Hasselhoff and Bach were married for 17 years, from 1989 to 2006, but split due to his drinking.
Bach also found herself unable to care for her husband after a motorcycle injury in 2003 had left her with lifelong pain.