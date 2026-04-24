Michael Jackson Accused of 'Raping and Performing Oral Sex on Young Boy' in Chilling Lawsuit — Nearly 17 Years After His Death
April 24 2026, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
Michael Jackson faces more allegations of sexual assault in a new legal filing on the day a highly anticipated biopic about his life hits movie theaters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Four children of Dominic Cascio, one of Jackson's former best friends, have filed a lawsuit against the pop superstar's estate, claiming he repeatedly raped and molested them.
The siblings – Edward, Dominic, Marie-Nicole and Aldo – accuse Jackson of "grooming, drugging, raping and sexually assaulting" them over the course of more than a decade, beginning when some of them were as young as 7 or 8.
A fifth sibling, Frank Cascio, is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit, reportedly due to legal reasons.
According to the lawsuit, which Radar has obtained, the siblings first met Jackson through their father, who became friends with the global star while working at a luxury hotel where Jackson frequently stayed.
"After gaining Plaintiffs' and their family’s trust, Jackson sexually abused each of the Plaintiffs for years, starting when some of them were as young as seven or eight years old and continuing into their adolescence," the documents allege.
And the reported molestation often took place far from Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch, allegedly at the homes of some of his closest famous friends.
For instance, according to the documents, "Jackson raped and molested Edward on interstate and international trips, including, among others, during stops on the Dangerous World Tour, at Elizabeth Taylor’s house in Switzerland (and) at Elton John’s home in the United Kingdom.
Among the allegations, Aldo Cascio claimed he was 7 years old when Jackson performed oral sex on him while they were in bed together. He stated that Jackson used an alleged code phrase to tell the kids he wanted sex, telling then he wanted to go to "Disneyland."
According to the court documents, Jackson allegedly took advantage of the kids at his home, during tour stops and on vacations.