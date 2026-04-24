Michael Jackson Accused of 'Raping and Performing Oral Sex on Young Boy' in Chilling Lawsuit — Nearly 17 Years After His Death

Four children of Dominic Cascio , one of Jackson's former best friends, have filed a lawsuit against the pop superstar's estate, claiming he repeatedly raped and molested them.

Michael Jackson faces more allegations of sexual assault in a new legal filing on the day a highly anticipated biopic about his life hits movie theaters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The new claims come from the children of one of his closest friends.

The siblings – Edward, Dominic, Marie-Nicole and Aldo – accuse Jackson of "grooming, drugging, raping and sexually assaulting" them over the course of more than a decade, beginning when some of them were as young as 7 or 8.

A fifth sibling, Frank Cascio, is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit, reportedly due to legal reasons.

According to the lawsuit, which Radar has obtained, the siblings first met Jackson through their father, who became friends with the global star while working at a luxury hotel where Jackson frequently stayed.

"After gaining Plaintiffs' and their family’s trust, Jackson sexually abused each of the Plaintiffs for years, starting when some of them were as young as seven or eight years old and continuing into their adolescence," the documents allege.