EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Confession From Beyond the Grave — New Doc Offers Chilling Audio of Tortured Singer's Lust for Kids in His Voice

"If you told me right now... Michael, you could never see another child... I would kill myself," he said.

The never-before-published audio footage can be heard in the new four-part British series The Trial, covering the Thriller singer's 2005 child molestation court proceedings.

Footage will also show Jackson, who openly confessed to sharing a bed with underage children, playing with kids on the grounds of his notorious Neverland Ranch in California.

The tapes also feature Jackson, who died of acute propofol intoxication in 2009 at 50, remarking: "Kids end up falling in love with my personality. Sometimes it gets me into trouble."

The show documents the 2005 trial that focuses on Jackson's friendship with cancer survivor pal Gavin Arvizo, who accused him of sexual abuse.