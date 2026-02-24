EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Confession From Beyond the Grave — New Doc Offers Chilling Audio of Tortured Singer's Lust for Kids in His Voice
Feb. 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Shocking, unearthed audio recordings of Michael Jackson that reveal his creepy fixation with children will be revealed in a new television docuseries.
In one disturbing tape, the late King of Pop confesses if he was denied being close to children, he would commit suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Unreleased Jackson Tapes Rock Trial
"If you told me right now... Michael, you could never see another child... I would kill myself," he said.
The never-before-published audio footage can be heard in the new four-part British series The Trial, covering the Thriller singer's 2005 child molestation court proceedings.
Footage will also show Jackson, who openly confessed to sharing a bed with underage children, playing with kids on the grounds of his notorious Neverland Ranch in California.
The tapes also feature Jackson, who died of acute propofol intoxication in 2009 at 50, remarking: "Kids end up falling in love with my personality. Sometimes it gets me into trouble."
The show documents the 2005 trial that focuses on Jackson's friendship with cancer survivor pal Gavin Arvizo, who accused him of sexual abuse.
Cleared in Court, Questions Remain
Jackson was cleared of all 14 charges lodged against him, including four counts of molesting a child, four counts of getting a child drunk so that he could molest him, and of secretly conspiring to hold Arvizo, then 13, and his family captive at the ranch in 2003.
Their close relationship was laid bare in another TV documentary, Living With Michael Jackson, which triggered the investigation and featured Michael holding hands with Arvizo and defending giving his bed to kids.
One insider said: "To hear his voice discuss children in this manner, given he had been accused of molestation, raises many questions about his mental health, mindset and, sadly, intentions."
In a motion filed on Sept. 15, two accusers who frolicked with Jackson at Neverland are seeking $400million in damages from his estate, alleging sexual abuse.
More Accusers Come Forward
Wade Robson, 43, claimed in 2013 that Jackson sexually abused him for seven years, starting when he was 7 in 1990. James Safechuck, 47, claimed Jackson started abusing him in 1988 when he was 10, and continued until 1992.
Their case is pending.
A third alleged victim, Frank Cascio, 46, and his siblings allegedly threatened to go public with abuse claims against Jackson, saying he forced them to "hide" on the ranch so his lawyer would not know they were staying with him.
The declarations came after the Michael Jackson Company submitted court papers in July, alleging the Cascios were attempting a "civil extortion scheme."