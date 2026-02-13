EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Astonishingly Defended by Bodyguard Amid Fresh Horrifying Child Abuse Allegations — 'He Was Just too Trusting'

Fiddes said on the Stripping Off with Matt Haycox podcast: "He was the creator of his own destiny, but he was very bad at trusting the wrong people. In the 10 years I knew him he must have gone through about 12 different managers, some of them very good and some very bad.

"People would get in his ear, the latest friend, the latest family member. People would get in his ear, and people would get pushed out, even myself. I found myself pushed out at some points."

Fiddes added Jackson leant on doctors who were only interested in taking advantage of his wealth. He also admitted the singer became hooked on painkillers after he was left with second-degree burns to his scalp while filming a Pepsi advert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in January 1984.

He added, "The biggest issue he had was the doctors. There was always a doctor. I remember one time I went into a bathroom of a hotel, downstairs, Michael's hotel, and I could overhear a doctor talking to a Michael Jackson fan, and the doctor was basically doing a $13,000 deal to introduce the fan to Michael in the hotel suite. I couldn't believe my ears.