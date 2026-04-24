EXCLUSIVE: What You Won't See in Michael Jackson Biopic — How King of Pop Would Call His Sister 'Slaughter Hog' and 'Cow' in Brutal Taunts
April 24 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
The new Michael Jackson biopic has already caused a stir, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with many lambasting over the fact that the dark periods of the King of Pop's life aren't covered in the controversial film.
One such part audiences won't see on the big screen is how cruel Michael could be to his younger sister, Janet Jackson.
'Somewhere Down Inside That It Would Hurt'
"There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names," Janet recalled during her 2022 documentary that aired on Lifetime and A&E.
She claimed her famous brother would "call me names. 'Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow.' He would laugh about it, and I'd laugh too, but then there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt." Janet, 59, began having body image issues at age 11.
Years after Michael and his brothers had made it big as the singing group, The Jackson 5, young Janet landed the role of Penny on the 1970s sitcom, Good Times, "and that's the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself."
She recalled: "I'm an emotional eater, so when I get stressed, or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I was developing at a very young age, and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested."
Janet Jackson Defends King of Pop Amid Shock Allegations
At the time, Janet also opened up about her brother's legacy, which was rattled by multiple accusations of sexual abuse starting in 1993. However, despite how the Thriller singer treated her growing up, Janet made it clear she was still in his corner.
She said in the documentary: "I know my brother. He didn't have that in him, [He] would never do something like that." According to a source, while Janet defended her older brother, she still had her concerns about his behavior.
"She says Michael had a truly childlike outlook on life, but he also craved love and affection, and those kids idolized him," an insider previously noted, " and claimed Janet "grapples" with the possibility the iconic pop star may have crossed the line.
Michael's legal nightmare began in 1993 when 13-year-old Jordan Chandler accused the Man in the Mirror hitmaker of having touched him inappropriately. The two settled out of court for $23million in 1994.
Critics Tear Apart 'Michael' Movie For Keeping Out His Controversies
Then, in 2005, a young cancer survivor named Gavin Arvizo testified the global superstar, who had befriended him, had "masturbated" him and served him alcohol that Michael called "Jesus Juice."
Despite the shocking testimony, Michael was acquitted of all charges. Michael's treatment of Janet and the allegations against him are two major points in his life that are not covered in his biopic, Michael, out on April 24. Instead, the film begins with the performer's time in the Jackson 5 and is followed by his solo success.
The movie then wraps up in the mid-1980s, avoiding all of his controversies.
"Michael is another entry in the genre of biopics that doesn't want to handle the reality of the person they're shining the spotlight on, movie critic Tina Kakadelis of Beyond the Cinerama Dome noted.
Meanwhile, BBC's Nicholas Barber said, "Michael is produced by several of his relatives and close associates, so no one expected it to be a searing portrait of the controversial star. But it's still surprising that they've made such a bland and barely competent daytime TV movie.
Janet Jackson Not in 'Michael' Film
Colman Domingo, who plays Michael's cruel father, Joe Jackson, in the film, hit back at the harsh criticism, explaining the biopic "does not go into the first allegations" against the superstar because it is set before the initial claims came out and is focused on the rise of his music career.
"We center it on the makings of Michael, so it's an intimate portrait of who Michael is," he said, before hinting the allegations could be detailed in a potential sequel.
For those expecting to see Janet portrayed in the film, they will be disappointed, as according to her sister, LaToya Jackson, the State of the World singer "was asked and she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes."