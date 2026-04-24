EXCLUSIVE: What You Won't See in Michael Jackson Biopic — How King of Pop Would Call His Sister 'Slaughter Hog' and 'Cow' in Brutal Taunts

"There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names," Janet recalled during her 2022 documentary that aired on Lifetime and A&E.

She claimed her famous brother would "call me names. 'Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow.' He would laugh about it, and I'd laugh too, but then there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt." Janet, 59, began having body image issues at age 11.

Years after Michael and his brothers had made it big as the singing group, The Jackson 5, young Janet landed the role of Penny on the 1970s sitcom, Good Times, "and that's the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself."

She recalled: "I'm an emotional eater, so when I get stressed, or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I was developing at a very young age, and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested."