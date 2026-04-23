EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Biopic Savaged for Being 'Total Whitewash' of Singer's Alleged 'Rampant Pedophilia'

Other family members have also kept their distance. Jackson's sister Janet Jackson declined to participate in the film.

Speaking at a Los Angeles screening of the flick, her sister LaToya Jackson said: "I wish everybody was in the movie."

She added: "(Janet) was asked and she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes."

LaToya emphasized the importance of family involvement, saying: "I think it's very important that everybody in the family was involved and took part in this to make sure you get it right."

Despite the controversy, Fuqua defended his approach to the project.

"You're telling somebody's life, you want to make sure that they're happy," Fuqua said.

He added his intention was "just to tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, about the man, about the human being – the good, bad, and the ugly."

The film arrives against the backdrop of decades of scrutiny over Jackson's life. He was accused in 1993 of sexually abusing 13-year-old Jordan Chandler in a civil case settled for $23million in 1994, and later faced a criminal trial in 2005 involving allegations from Gavin Arvizo, in which he was acquitted.

Jackson died in 2009, aged 50, following cardiac arrest linked to the anesthetic propofol.