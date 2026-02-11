Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Paris Jackson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Keeps Punching! Inside Michael Jackson's Daughter's Latest Legal Action to Grab King of Pop's Bucks

Paris Jackson has taken new legal action tied to Michael Jackson's estate as disputes over Michael's money intensify.
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson has taken new legal action tied to Michael Jackson's estate as disputes over Michael's money intensify.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Singer Michael Jackson's headstrong daughter, Paris Jackson, is ramping up for another fight against the executors of her late father's massive estate and doesn't have any plans to stop swinging until she's in complete control of the $789 million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Just one month after submitting a second legal objection in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing co-executors John Branca and John McClain of pocketing "enormous sums of cash" from the estate, the relentless 27-year-old filed a notice of appeal to challenge an earlier decision ordering her to pay the estate attorney fees in the ongoing legal battle.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Paris Eyes Full Legacy Control

Article continues below advertisement
John Branca faced accusations from Paris Jackson of pocketing 'enormous sums of cash' as she appealed a ruling tied to Michael Jackson's estate.
Source: MEGA

John Branca faced accusations from Paris Jackson of pocketing 'enormous sums of cash' as she appealed a ruling tied to Michael Jackson's estate.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider told RadarOnline.com that the savvy songbird is on a quest to seize complete possession of her father's legacy – and is being strongly encouraged behind the scenes by other family members, who are also beneficiaries of the King of Pop's fortune.

"Paris is totally aware of what she is doing," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She wants to get rid of the executors, and she wants to claim the inheritance and keep it all under the control of the Jackson family. Believe me, if this appeal gets tossed out, she is not going to stop. She will keep at it until she gets what she wants."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources say the Jacksons are in a financial panic as Paris' tussle with the estate revealed potential payouts in multiple pending child sexual abuse lawsuits against her father, which sparked fears that any pricey judgments – and the estate's alleged tax debts – could decimate the familial piggy bank.

Article continues below advertisement

Court Claim Could Shift Power

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Meryl Streep has been facing resistance from her ex as she pursues marriage plans with Martin Short.

EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep's Ex 'Blocking Her Desire to Get Married to Martin Short… ASAP!'

A fresh 'RHOBH' cat-fight has erupted after Denise Richards allegedly banned Lisa Rinna from returning to the show.

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh 'RHOBH' Cat-Fight Erupts After Denise Richards 'Banned' Lisa Rinna From Returning to Show

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Paris plans to prove estate negligence or fraud to seek executor status linked to Michael.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Paris plans to prove estate negligence or fraud to seek executor status linked to Michael.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Billie Jean singer, who died in 2009 at age 50 from an overdose of the anesthetic propofol, denied ever abusing minors.

The insider said about Paris' alleged end goal: "If she can somehow prove negligence or fraud on the part of the estate, then she could make a claim to the court as one of the heirs to become one of the executors."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.