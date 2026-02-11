EXCLUSIVE: Paris Keeps Punching! Inside Michael Jackson's Daughter's Latest Legal Action to Grab King of Pop's Bucks

An insider told RadarOnline.com that the savvy songbird is on a quest to seize complete possession of her father's legacy – and is being strongly encouraged behind the scenes by other family members, who are also beneficiaries of the King of Pop's fortune.

"Paris is totally aware of what she is doing," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She wants to get rid of the executors, and she wants to claim the inheritance and keep it all under the control of the Jackson family. Believe me, if this appeal gets tossed out, she is not going to stop. She will keep at it until she gets what she wants."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources say the Jacksons are in a financial panic as Paris' tussle with the estate revealed potential payouts in multiple pending child sexual abuse lawsuits against her father, which sparked fears that any pricey judgments – and the estate's alleged tax debts – could decimate the familial piggy bank.