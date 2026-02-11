EXCLUSIVE: Paris Keeps Punching! Inside Michael Jackson's Daughter's Latest Legal Action to Grab King of Pop's Bucks
Feb. 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Singer Michael Jackson's headstrong daughter, Paris Jackson, is ramping up for another fight against the executors of her late father's massive estate and doesn't have any plans to stop swinging until she's in complete control of the $789 million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just one month after submitting a second legal objection in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing co-executors John Branca and John McClain of pocketing "enormous sums of cash" from the estate, the relentless 27-year-old filed a notice of appeal to challenge an earlier decision ordering her to pay the estate attorney fees in the ongoing legal battle.
Paris Eyes Full Legacy Control
An insider told RadarOnline.com that the savvy songbird is on a quest to seize complete possession of her father's legacy – and is being strongly encouraged behind the scenes by other family members, who are also beneficiaries of the King of Pop's fortune.
"Paris is totally aware of what she is doing," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She wants to get rid of the executors, and she wants to claim the inheritance and keep it all under the control of the Jackson family. Believe me, if this appeal gets tossed out, she is not going to stop. She will keep at it until she gets what she wants."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources say the Jacksons are in a financial panic as Paris' tussle with the estate revealed potential payouts in multiple pending child sexual abuse lawsuits against her father, which sparked fears that any pricey judgments – and the estate's alleged tax debts – could decimate the familial piggy bank.
Court Claim Could Shift Power
The Billie Jean singer, who died in 2009 at age 50 from an overdose of the anesthetic propofol, denied ever abusing minors.
The insider said about Paris' alleged end goal: "If she can somehow prove negligence or fraud on the part of the estate, then she could make a claim to the court as one of the heirs to become one of the executors."