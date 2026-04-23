The sequel follows Streep's iconic Miranda Priestly as she navigates a shifting media landscape, facing off against Blunt's character, now a powerful executive controlling crucial advertising budgets.

The project has drawn attention not only for its returning cast but for its reflection of a declining traditional publishing industry, mirroring real-world changes.

Tucci has also praised Hathaway, who recently appeared on the cover of People magazine's World's Most Beautiful issue.

"It's not so bad. She's pretty good-looking," Stanley joked about the honor. Hathaway, meanwhile, expressed surprise at the recognition.

"It was such a fun day," Hathaway said of the People shoot: "It was not something I ever, ever, ever expected."

She added, "It's still a little surreal. Today is the first day. I'm still trying to wrap my head around it – and I just expect people to tease me about it!"