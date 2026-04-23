EXCLUSIVE: 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Diva Battle Revealed — And You'll Never Guess Which Cast Member It Involves
April 23 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Stanley Tucci is embracing his reputation as the unexpected "diva" on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders are joking they are stunned he has taken the crown, given the stature of his castmates, but he is insisting the title belongs firmly to him.
Stanley Tucci: The Ultimate Diva
The 65-year-old actor made the claim while leaning into comments made by his co-star Anne Hathaway, who teased him during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The highly anticipated sequel reunites Tucci with Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, continuing the story of the fashion world satire first seen in The Devil Wears Prada.
Industry expectations around the sequel have been high, with many assuming Streep – famed for her commanding performances – would be the most exacting presence on set.
Instead, Tucci confirmed Hathaway's claim with disarming honesty.
"I'm awful," Tucci said: "Just terrible."
He added there was "no question" he was the set's diva, echoing Hathaway's earlier remark that "he's so fussy about his clothes."
Sources close to the production suggested the admission surprised even seasoned observers.
"Stanley may have made this confession jokingly, but he is famously exacting on set and isn't afraid to speak up when he doesn't think details are right," the insider claimed. "Most people would have thought Meryl Streep would have been the biggest diva – that's the assumption walking onto a film like this.
"But it turns out Stanley was the one keeping a close eye on every detail, especially wardrobe. It became a running joke on set."
Fashion Satire Returns To Screens
The sequel follows Streep's iconic Miranda Priestly as she navigates a shifting media landscape, facing off against Blunt's character, now a powerful executive controlling crucial advertising budgets.
The project has drawn attention not only for its returning cast but for its reflection of a declining traditional publishing industry, mirroring real-world changes.
Tucci has also praised Hathaway, who recently appeared on the cover of People magazine's World's Most Beautiful issue.
"It's not so bad. She's pretty good-looking," Stanley joked about the honor. Hathaway, meanwhile, expressed surprise at the recognition.
"It was such a fun day," Hathaway said of the People shoot: "It was not something I ever, ever, ever expected."
She added, "It's still a little surreal. Today is the first day. I'm still trying to wrap my head around it – and I just expect people to tease me about it!"
'I Was Stressed and Anxious and All Those Things...'
Reflecting on returning to the Devil Wears Prada world, Hathaway spoke warmly about the experience.
"Sometimes you're like, 'I wish I could go back to that moment knowing what I know now,'" she said: "So for me, this was the chance to actually be with the same people again, step back into that world, but with a little bit more perspective."
She also recalled the original film fondly, adding, "I loved making the first. I know I was stressed and anxious and all those things, but it's one of the most hilarious experiences ever because of the people I was with."
Hathaway reserved particular praise for her co-stars.
"Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick, and Meryl – I don't talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do," Hathaway said. "She's someone I admire. Someone who defines how it's done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel, but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist. She's unbelievable."