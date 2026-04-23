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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Calls Out Trump and Putin in Blistering Speech Days Before Estranged Father King Charles' U.S. Visit — 'Stop This War'

Photo of Prince Harry, Putin, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry blasted both Vladimir Putin and the U.S. for ongoing suffering in Ukraine.

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April 23 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry is fast becoming a royal headache for his father, King Charles III, after wading into explosive political territory and blasting Russian strongman Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With the 77-year-old monarch only four days away from traveling to the U.S. for a state visit with President Donald Trump, Harry, 41, popped up in the capital of Kyiv, where he was accompanied by a camera crew documenting his every move.

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Prince Harry Demands Vladimir Puitin 'Stop This War' in Ukraine

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry delivered a controversial speech at the Kyiv Security Forum.

The private-citizen prince is continuing to play world envoy, arriving by train from Poland on April 23 for a surprise visit.

He told ITV News the purpose of the trip was "to remind people back home and around the world what Ukraine is up against and to support the people and partners doing extraordinary work every hour of every day in incredibly tough conditions."

"This is a war about values, not just territory," Harry declared in a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum.

He then gave the message to Putin, "No nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing," about the conflict that is now in its fourth year.

Harry told Russia’s iron-fisted ruler, "There is still a moment, now, to stop this war. To prevent further suffering for Ukrainians and Russians alike, and to choose a different course."

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Prince Harry Demands U.S. Leadership 'Step Up' in Ukraine War Effort

Photo of King Charles and Donald Ttump
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry took a swipe at the U.S. four days ahead of his father's state visit with Trump.

The duplicitous duke then made sure his father's meeting with Trump would be extra spicy by blasting the U.S. for not doing more to help Ukraine.

"The United States has a singular role in this story," the ex-royal told the forum. "Not only because of its power, but because when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons, America was part of the assurance that Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders would be respected."

“This is a moment for American leadership," he scolded without directly naming Trump. "A moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability."

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Prince Harry's Ukraine Controversy Comes Ahead of King Charles Meeting With Donald Trump

Photo of King Charles and Donald Ttump
Source: MEGA

The two statesmen bonded at a state banquet during Trump's U.K. visit in September 2025.

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, are due to arrive in the U.S. on April 27 for a four-day state visit tied to America’s 250th anniversary that’s set to put the monarch firmly in the global spotlight

The king will meet with Trump at the White House, and the couple will be the guests of honor at a state dinner. It's a lovely reunion for the two leaders, after Charles hosted the president in the U.K. in September 2025, showering him with a state banquet at Windsor Castle.

In addition, Charles will address a joint meeting of Congress on April 28, before heading to New York City, where he will visit the 9/11 memorial.

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Prince Harry Accused of Trying to 'Upstage' Father's Coming Visit to U.S.

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry received plenty of criticism on X about cosplaying as a world leader despite being a private citizen.

Speculation was rife on X about the real purpose of Harry's Ukraine visit, with many thinking he was trying to "upstage" his father's upcoming trip to America.

"Harry is seizing any opportunity to embarrass the BRF," one person scoffed on X.

"Hazbeen is not a diplomat, politician, or any other kind of high-ranking official!! So, what on earth is he doing in Ukraine? He represents NOBODY," a second user complained.

"He knows KC is off to the USA, and what better way to upstage KC is by this," a third person wrote.

"He is a private individual who does not represent the UK or the USA, does not represent the King or the British Government or the British Military. Why is a private person using a war zone for personal PR and moneymaking?" a fourth user asked about Harry's controversial visit.

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