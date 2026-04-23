Prince Harry Calls Out Trump and Putin in Blistering Speech Days Before Estranged Father King Charles' U.S. Visit — 'Stop This War'

With the 77-year-old monarch only four days away from traveling to the U.S. for a state visit with President Donald Trump , Harry, 41, popped up in the capital of Kyiv, where he was accompanied by a camera crew documenting his every move.

Prince Harry is fast becoming a royal headache for his father, King Charles III , after wading into explosive political territory and blasting Russian strongman Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The private-citizen prince is continuing to play world envoy, arriving by train from Poland on April 23 for a surprise visit.

He told ITV News the purpose of the trip was "to remind people back home and around the world what Ukraine is up against and to support the people and partners doing extraordinary work every hour of every day in incredibly tough conditions."

"This is a war about values, not just territory," Harry declared in a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum.

He then gave the message to Putin, "No nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing," about the conflict that is now in its fourth year.

Harry told Russia’s iron-fisted ruler, "There is still a moment, now, to stop this war. To prevent further suffering for Ukrainians and Russians alike, and to choose a different course."