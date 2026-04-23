Lara Trump Destroyed After She Claims Father-in-Law's Life 'Would Have Been Easier' If He Weren't the Prez — As 25th Amendment Rumors Ramp Up

Indeed, he's now so rich that Trump sits at number 201 on the list of the wealthiest Americans alive on the Forbes 400 list.

Forbes attributed roughly $1billion of the gain to cryptocurrency, World Liberty Financial tokens, the TRUMP memecoin, and the USD1 stablecoin, none of which existed before he ran for office again, while another $400 million came from licensing.

Following Lara's comments, critics took to social media to slam her.

One user wrote on X: "You cannot be serious. Unplug your head from Trump’s a--," while another added: "This is absurd, face check. His businesses made that money."