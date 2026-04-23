Lara Trump Destroyed After She Claims Father-in-Law's Life 'Would Have Been Easier' If He Weren't the Prez — As 25th Amendment Rumors Ramp Up
April 23 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Lara Trump was slammed for claiming her father-in-law’s life would be better if he weren't President of the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lara, 43, who is married to Donald Trump's son Eric, said in a recent interview that the business mogul has been punished financially by getting into politics – even though his net worth has climbed to $6.5billion from $2.6billion in little over 14 months.
Lara Trump Urged to 'Fact Check' President's Money Figures
Indeed, he's now so rich that Trump sits at number 201 on the list of the wealthiest Americans alive on the Forbes 400 list.
Forbes attributed roughly $1billion of the gain to cryptocurrency, World Liberty Financial tokens, the TRUMP memecoin, and the USD1 stablecoin, none of which existed before he ran for office again, while another $400 million came from licensing.
Following Lara's comments, critics took to social media to slam her.
One user wrote on X: "You cannot be serious. Unplug your head from Trump’s a--," while another added: "This is absurd, face check. His businesses made that money."
'You Are Delusional'
A third chimed in: "This is a complete lie. Trump is using the presidency to become richer," while a fourth noted: "Lara, you are f------ delusional."
Lara made her comments during a podcast interview with Katie Miller, the wife of Trump's senior advisor Stephen Miller. She alluded to him losing money off the back of his first term in the White House, but fails to mention how his fortune has since rocketed during his second term.
She said, "I just wish people would appreciate how easier his life would have been if he never gotten involved in politics. He's the one president to leave the White House with less money than he went into it."
'Everybody Loved Donald Trump Before He Got Into Politics'
"He had zeroes off his net worth because he became president, because he ran for president," she continued. "They’ve gone after his businesses, gone after his family. His life prior to politics, my gosh, everybody loved Donald Trump."
"But he's a genuinely good-hearted person," she added.
Radar recently told how Trump’s rumored physical and mental decline has sparked concern that some of his former allies have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. The amendment states the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.
After Trump, 79, said an entire civilization would die during his vicious rant on Iran, one-time MAGA loyalist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, took to X to blast the POTUS.
"25TH AMENDMENT!" she raged at the time. "Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."
She later said on CNN: "How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered? That's not tough rhetoric. It's insanity."
“I know it’s a very difficult, hard stretch to see it actually coming through. But the conversation needs to be had," the former congresswoman said of the potential for invoking the 25th Amendment.