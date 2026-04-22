Trump Family Feud: Eric's Wife Lara Awkwardly Throws Shade at Sister-in-Law Ivanka on MAGA Podcast
April 22 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Lara Trump appeared to take a subtle swipe at her sister-in-law during a recent podcast appearance before quickly softening the moment with praise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The exchange offered a rare glimpse into the Trump family dynamic, mixing light criticism with compliments.
Calling out Ivanka Trump
During an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast, host Katie Miller asked Lara who in the family tends to give the most unsolicited advice.
Lara, 43, didn't hesitate. "Maybe Ivanka," she said with a laugh, referring to Ivanka Trump.
She quickly added a diplomatic note, suggesting the comments weren't meant as harsh criticism.
"I feel like she wants to help. Like, she always means so well. But, you know, it's okay," Lara said. "We take it all in stride. It's all good."
'I'm the Worst'
Moments later, Lara pivoted to compliment her sister-in-law when asked who gives the best gifts.
"Ivanka," she admitted. "God, and we are the worst. Eric and I are the absolute worst."
Comparing herself and her husband, Eric, to Ivanka, Lara continued: "She remembers everything. My kids' birthdays, every single time."
She added a self-deprecating confession: "Don't ask me when the last time I sent my nieces and nephews an actual birthday gift on time, because I always fail. I'm the worst."
Lara also shared insight into her relationship with her father-in-law, Donald Trump, describing him as the most likely family member to check in unexpectedly.
"He loves a good late-night, random call, early morning chit-chat," she said of the president.
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Fox News Cut-Off Moment
The former Republican National Committee co-chair has also made headlines for her outspoken praise of her father-in-law, including an awkward on-air moment earlier this year.
During a segment on Fox News, Lara was in the middle of applauding Trump's leadership style and what she described as his transparency when her remarks were suddenly interrupted.
"People feel you know more in line with this president, and more like they can trust our federal government... for so long, for so many decades, it felt like there was something kind of being held back. This president's saying, 'Let's put it all out there,'" she said before being cut off.
Anchor Dana Perino quickly pivoted the broadcast to what was expected to be a live shot of Trump hosting governors at the White House.
"Lara, speaking of your father-in-law, President Trump, let's go to him now," Perino said.
But the transition didn't go as planned. By the time the feed switched, reporters were already being ushered out of the room.
"Lara, I don't know what happened there. Looks like the [press] pool was in, and he said he would take some questions," Perino added, as the segment briefly scrambled to recover.