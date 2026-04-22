Trump Family Feud: Eric's Wife Lara Awkwardly Throws Shade at Sister-in-Law Ivanka on MAGA Podcast

The former Republican National Committee co-chair has also made headlines for her outspoken praise of her father-in-law, including an awkward on-air moment earlier this year.

During a segment on Fox News, Lara was in the middle of applauding Trump's leadership style and what she described as his transparency when her remarks were suddenly interrupted.

"People feel you know more in line with this president, and more like they can trust our federal government... for so long, for so many decades, it felt like there was something kind of being held back. This president's saying, 'Let's put it all out there,'" she said before being cut off.

Anchor Dana Perino quickly pivoted the broadcast to what was expected to be a live shot of Trump hosting governors at the White House.

"Lara, speaking of your father-in-law, President Trump, let's go to him now," Perino said.

But the transition didn't go as planned. By the time the feed switched, reporters were already being ushered out of the room.

"Lara, I don't know what happened there. Looks like the [press] pool was in, and he said he would take some questions," Perino added, as the segment briefly scrambled to recover.