Erika Kirk's Security Team Couldn't 'Protect Her Life' — Grieving Widow Canceled Public Appearance Due to 'Credible Threats' Despite Secret Service Finding No Evidence of Danger

According to Us Weekly, "The specific threats were targeting her and her ability to get to and from the event. Her security team felt that they could not protect her life.

"So as you can imagine, for a mother of two young kids who just lost her husband in the way that she did, she felt that she had to take her security team’s advice. I think anybody would."

Erika was set to appear at the university alongside Vice President JD Vance, but decided to cancel, as Turning Point executive Andrew Kolvet filled in instead.

Vance, who still appeared, told the crowd at the time: "I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously, these guys do a very good job. And I said, 'You know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family."