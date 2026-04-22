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Erika Kirk's Security Team Couldn't 'Protect Her Life' — Grieving Widow Canceled Public Appearance Due to 'Credible Threats' Despite Secret Service Finding No Evidence of Danger

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Source: MEGA

It appears Erika Kirk's security couldn't get their act together.

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April 22 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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The security team hired to ensure Erika Kirk is safe at all times apparently confessed they weren't equipped to "protect her life," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The grieving widow canceled her April 14th appearance at the University of Georgia after she claimed she had received "some very serious threats in her direction."

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'Her Security Team Felt They Could Not Protect Her Life'

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Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk's security team is said to have accepted the fact they couldn't 'protect her.'

According to Us Weekly, "The specific threats were targeting her and her ability to get to and from the event. Her security team felt that they could not protect her life.

"So as you can imagine, for a mother of two young kids who just lost her husband in the way that she did, she felt that she had to take her security team’s advice. I think anybody would."

Erika was set to appear at the university alongside Vice President JD Vance, but decided to cancel, as Turning Point executive Andrew Kolvet filled in instead.

Vance, who still appeared, told the crowd at the time: "I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously, these guys do a very good job. And I said, 'You know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family."

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'No Reason to Cancel the Event'

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

The widow canceled a recent appearance at the University of Georgia over 'credible threats,' but JD Vance still appeared.

While Erika, 37, had cited threats and concerns raised by her security team, a previous source claimed the Secret Service was not tracking any specific or credible threats tied to the venue or to the vice president.

The insider claimed the event was secure, and there were no known threats, as Vance was given the go-ahead to appear on stage.

"There was absolutely no reason to cancel the event,” the new insider told Us Weekly. "It was specifically for her participation, her ability to get to and from the event that they were concerned about."

Following the shocking assassination of her right-wing husband, Charlie, at the Utah campus in September 2025, Erika was made the new CEO of his organization, Turning Point USA.

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Erika Kirk's WWE Entrance

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

However, Erika Kirk appeared at a rally at in Phoenix, Arizona, alongside President Trump last week.

According to the source, the organization takes "security extremely seriously," since the murder of the former Miss Arizona USA's husband, including "protecting the kids that are attending these events."

The insider noted: "It's very clear that there’s a coordinated effort here, and I don’t think anybody should be surprised that we ended up in a situation where it was not safe for her to go to an event that she was widely publicized and speaking at because there were threats on her life."

Despite canceling the event over fears of a major threat, the scare wasn't enough to keep Erika from attending the "Build the Red Wall" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, alongside President Trump.

Erika's appearance was anything but low-key as her entrance included booming music and theatrical visuals, with many comparing it to the WWE.

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Erika Kirk's Behavior Mocked in Viral Video

Photo of Erika Kirk, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump recently advised Erika Kirk to 'sue' any of her trolls.

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"7th stage of grief: Wrestlemania," one person quipped, as another added, "Coming out to a WWE entrance is crazy."

A third user said, "The NBA draft isn't even this ostentatious," as one noted, "How is she mad at Druski when she literally does this?"

Druski, real name Drew Desbordes, rocked social media when he dressed up as the widow, donning a blonde wig, heavy prosthetics, and makeup to play the part.

In the comedy sketch, Druski dances as pyrotechnics go off around his Erika character, with many claiming the comic was mocking her late husband's memorial service, which Erika labeled the "event of the century."

After the clip went viral, Trump gave Erika some advice while at the "Happy Easter" lunch held at the White House, where he declared she "should sue them."

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He added: "I told her, you ought sue some of these... They're so jealous of Erika. I said, you ought to sue, I can say – you're not allowed to say this – you have to be nicer. Sue their a-- off."

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