'A Billionaire Circus': Met Gala 'Quietly Slashing Costs as It Struggles to Sell Out' — Amid Backlash Surrounding Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Involvement

"Prices are coming down because they have to. Designers aren’t buying like they used to. The demand just isn’t there," one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter about the 2026 gala, and he wrote about it on Substack.

Fashion brands and designers paid a $350,000 premium per table for the 2024 and 2025 events, but that rate is no longer sustainable.

The insider said that much of the problem is that American Vogue, which Wintour lorded over for 37 years before handing its reins to nepo baby Chloe Malle in September 2025, has lost much of its relevance in the digital age.

"Vogue doesn’t control the conversation anymore,” the source shared. "And if Vogue isn’t essential, neither is the Met Gala."