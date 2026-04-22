Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Hulk Hogan
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Shocking Greatest Regret Revealed — And How it Haunted Him to the Grave

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: Mega

Hulk Hogan’s most painful regret has been revealed, showing how it haunted him throughout his life

Contact us by Email

April 22 2026, Updated 2:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hulk Hogan spent his final years grappling with what those closest to him describe as his "greatest regret" – a scandal that continued to shadow the wrestling icon long after the moment itself had passed.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 71-year-old wrestling hero, born Terry Bollea, died in July 2025 after a career that helped define modern professional wrestling, but his legacy remained complicated by a 2007 recording that resurfaced in 2015 during a legal battle with a gossip site.

Article continues below advertisement

Lingering Tape Scandal Controversy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: Mega

Hogan addressed his 'greatest regret' in the documentary 'Hulk Hogan: Real American.'

In the tape, Hogan was heard using the N word while arguing with his daughter Brooke Hogan about her boyfriend.

The fallout saw him removed from WWE programming and stripped of his Hall of Fame status.

Shortly before his death, Hogan addressed the controversy in the Netflix documentary Hulk Hogan: Real American, acknowledging the enduring impact of his words.

An observer close to the production described how deeply the episode lingered.

They said: "It wasn't something that ever really left him – there was a sense that no matter what he achieved afterward, this moment kept resurfacing and shaping how people saw him. It became part of his story in a way he couldn't escape."

Article continues below advertisement

Lasting Impact of Scandal on Public Image

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: Mega

Hogan used racial slurs during a recorded 2007 argument with his daughter.

In the documentary, Hogan spoke candidly about the incident and its aftermath.

He said: "I'm a person that got very mad over a personal situation. I used a word. Yeah, I regret it, because even under that heavy, crazy fire, I should have remained still and kept my mouth shut. But what I said resonates and has an echo effect. It keeps vibrating for years."

He added: "Bro, I've driven the car, keep hitting the wall, crashing and burning, saying stupid stuff and messing up. Whenever I say I have regrets, it's because I didn't man up when I said it."

Sources suggested that, behind the scenes, Hogan struggled with the long-term consequences of the scandal as he attempted to rebuild his career.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was Wrong. I'm Embarrassed By It'

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

The star issued a public apology after the transcript became public.

One insider said: "There was a real awareness that this was the defining mistake of his life. He could return to the ring, he could rebuild relationships professionally, but the public reaction never fully reset."

Another source said the incident reshaped how Hogan approached his public image.

They said: "He became much more reflective, particularly in later years. There was an understanding that the damage done wasn't something that could simply be undone with time or apologies."

After the transcript became public, Hogan issued an apology, though it drew criticism for attributing his language to his upbringing.

In archival footage included in the documentary, he said: "I never should have said what I said. It was wrong. I'm embarrassed by it. But a lot of people need to realize that you inherit things from your environment."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Eddie Murphy

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy's Biggest Fear About Becoming a Grandfather Revealed — Despite Being a Dad-of-10

rodney dangerfield back to school turns years

EXCLUSIVE: Rodney Dangerfield Gets Respect — Secrets of 'Back to School' as Cult '80s Comedy Marks 40th Birthday

Mixed Fan Reception Marks Final Years In WWE

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: Mega

Fans gave the wrestler mixed reactions during his late-career returns.

Hogan was eventually reinstated by WWE and returned to appearances with the organization, including a final televised outing in 2025.

Yet even then, the response from audiences was mixed, with some fans openly booing the veteran performer – a reaction that, according to those familiar with the situation, deeply affected him.

One source said: "That moment really stayed with him. He had spent decades being celebrated, so to face that kind of reception was difficult. It reinforced the idea that some wounds, particularly public ones, don't fully heal."

Reflecting on his life and career in the documentary, Hogan addressed how he saw his own legacy.

He said: "I'm not looking for a legacy pat on the back, for sure. Not everyone's going to love you. Some people hate me, but I'm definitely the greatest wrestler of all time. I'm Hulk Hogan."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.