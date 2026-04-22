In the tape, Hogan was heard using the N word while arguing with his daughter Brooke Hogan about her boyfriend.

The fallout saw him removed from WWE programming and stripped of his Hall of Fame status.

Shortly before his death, Hogan addressed the controversy in the Netflix documentary Hulk Hogan: Real American, acknowledging the enduring impact of his words.

An observer close to the production described how deeply the episode lingered.

They said: "It wasn't something that ever really left him – there was a sense that no matter what he achieved afterward, this moment kept resurfacing and shaping how people saw him. It became part of his story in a way he couldn't escape."