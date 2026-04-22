EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Shocking Greatest Regret Revealed — And How it Haunted Him to the Grave
April 22 2026, Updated 2:06 p.m. ET
Hulk Hogan spent his final years grappling with what those closest to him describe as his "greatest regret" – a scandal that continued to shadow the wrestling icon long after the moment itself had passed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 71-year-old wrestling hero, born Terry Bollea, died in July 2025 after a career that helped define modern professional wrestling, but his legacy remained complicated by a 2007 recording that resurfaced in 2015 during a legal battle with a gossip site.
Lingering Tape Scandal Controversy
In the tape, Hogan was heard using the N word while arguing with his daughter Brooke Hogan about her boyfriend.
The fallout saw him removed from WWE programming and stripped of his Hall of Fame status.
Shortly before his death, Hogan addressed the controversy in the Netflix documentary Hulk Hogan: Real American, acknowledging the enduring impact of his words.
An observer close to the production described how deeply the episode lingered.
They said: "It wasn't something that ever really left him – there was a sense that no matter what he achieved afterward, this moment kept resurfacing and shaping how people saw him. It became part of his story in a way he couldn't escape."
Lasting Impact of Scandal on Public Image
In the documentary, Hogan spoke candidly about the incident and its aftermath.
He said: "I'm a person that got very mad over a personal situation. I used a word. Yeah, I regret it, because even under that heavy, crazy fire, I should have remained still and kept my mouth shut. But what I said resonates and has an echo effect. It keeps vibrating for years."
He added: "Bro, I've driven the car, keep hitting the wall, crashing and burning, saying stupid stuff and messing up. Whenever I say I have regrets, it's because I didn't man up when I said it."
Sources suggested that, behind the scenes, Hogan struggled with the long-term consequences of the scandal as he attempted to rebuild his career.
'It Was Wrong. I'm Embarrassed By It'
One insider said: "There was a real awareness that this was the defining mistake of his life. He could return to the ring, he could rebuild relationships professionally, but the public reaction never fully reset."
Another source said the incident reshaped how Hogan approached his public image.
They said: "He became much more reflective, particularly in later years. There was an understanding that the damage done wasn't something that could simply be undone with time or apologies."
After the transcript became public, Hogan issued an apology, though it drew criticism for attributing his language to his upbringing.
In archival footage included in the documentary, he said: "I never should have said what I said. It was wrong. I'm embarrassed by it. But a lot of people need to realize that you inherit things from your environment."
Mixed Fan Reception Marks Final Years In WWE
Hogan was eventually reinstated by WWE and returned to appearances with the organization, including a final televised outing in 2025.
Yet even then, the response from audiences was mixed, with some fans openly booing the veteran performer – a reaction that, according to those familiar with the situation, deeply affected him.
One source said: "That moment really stayed with him. He had spent decades being celebrated, so to face that kind of reception was difficult. It reinforced the idea that some wounds, particularly public ones, don't fully heal."
Reflecting on his life and career in the documentary, Hogan addressed how he saw his own legacy.
He said: "I'm not looking for a legacy pat on the back, for sure. Not everyone's going to love you. Some people hate me, but I'm definitely the greatest wrestler of all time. I'm Hulk Hogan."