Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Top MAGA Influencer's True Identity Exposed After Racking Up Millions of Followers with Patriotic Bikini Photos and Gun-Toting Content

emily hart
Source: facebook

Emily Hart is a proud American nurse.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Emily Hart is a bikini-wearing, beer-swilling, shotgun-firing all-American, with "Jennifer Lawrence" looks and a devoted social media following from MAGA stalwarts.

The problem, RadarOnline.com can reveal, is that she is a completely made-up artificial intelligence, designed simply to fool "super-dumb" Trump followers and make her creator some easy money.

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Hart is Born

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Emily Hart is the AI creation of a college student in India.
Source: Facebook

Emily Hart is the AI creation of a college student in India.

When an aspiring orthopedic surgeon from northern India needed cash to pay for his schooling, Sam, who is using a a pseudonym to avoid jeopardizing his medical career, came up with a plan to sell AI-generated images of "models in bikinis" to unsuspecting dupes online.

But after little early success, he turned to Gemini for inspiration.

"If you create a generic 'hot girl,' you're competing with a million other models," Google's AI assistant replied, according to a transcript Sam provided to WIRED magazine.

After providing a few prompts, the service suggested targeting the "MAGA/conservative niche," and advised: "The conservative audience (especially older men in the US) often has higher disposable income and is more loyal."

Thus, Emily was born.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Was Making Good Money'

Emily Hart
Source: facebook

Sam targeted MAGA followers as customers.

Though Sam has never lived in the U.S., he said it didn't take him long to discover the recipe to hook MAGA members.

"Every day I'd write something pro-Christian, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, anti-abortion, anti-woke, and anti-immigration," he said.

Emily's posts garnered millions of views, and within a month, she had 10,000 followers on OnlyFans competitor Fanvue, where he used Grok AI to generate nude photos of Emily and charge fans for "exclusive content and messages."

"I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student," he said. "I haven't seen any easier way to make money online."

Article continues below advertisement

Not a Scam?

Emily Hart
Source: facebook

Emily Hart would spout out right-wing ideals.

Sam said he was making thousands of dollars each month peddling his fake female to very real suckers.

"The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people – like, super-dumb people. And they fall for it," he said, adding that a left-wing version of Emily didn't take off. "Democrats know that it's AI slop, so they don't engage as much."

However, Emily's Instagram account was deleted in February for "fraudulent" activity, and her Facebook page was taken down shortly after she was exposed.

The medical student was fine with Emily's end and said it gave him more time to focus on his studies. But he has no regrets about his short-lived get-rich-quick scheme.

"I don't feel like I was scamming people," Sam said.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Rex Heuermann is expected to be sentenced to multiple life sentences.

Gilgo Beach Killer's Secret Life Exposed: How 'Manipulative' Rex Heuermann Murdered Women for Decades Behind His Family's Back

Photo of Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan Suicide Shock: Late WWE Legend Considered Taking His Own Life After Hitting 'Rock Bottom' Amid Nasty Divorce from Ex-Wife Linda

Scammers Celebrate

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Emily Hart
Source: Facebook

Fans paid thousands for exclusive content of the 'model.'

Sam's money-making strategy quickly became legend in Reddit chatrooms, where users were kicking themselves for not thinking of it first.

"In fairness, being MAGA is like wearing red for a bull. Every scammer and con artist knows MAGA people are the biggest suckers on the planet," one person commented, as another lamented, "I really hate having ethics and morals because I could make a s---load scamming stupid Republicans and not feel bad about it."

A user slammed, "Scamming MAGA is like fishing in a barrel with a hand grenade."

While a commentator labeled MAGA followers as "the most gullible motherf---ers in the world, all primed and ready to throw money at anything that uses the right keywords."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.