When an aspiring orthopedic surgeon from northern India needed cash to pay for his schooling, Sam, who is using a a pseudonym to avoid jeopardizing his medical career, came up with a plan to sell AI-generated images of "models in bikinis" to unsuspecting dupes online.

But after little early success, he turned to Gemini for inspiration.

"If you create a generic 'hot girl,' you're competing with a million other models," Google's AI assistant replied, according to a transcript Sam provided to WIRED magazine.

After providing a few prompts, the service suggested targeting the "MAGA/conservative niche," and advised: "The conservative audience (especially older men in the US) often has higher disposable income and is more loyal."

Thus, Emily was born.