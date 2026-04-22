Top MAGA Influencer's True Identity Exposed After Racking Up Millions of Followers with Patriotic Bikini Photos and Gun-Toting Content
April 22 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Emily Hart is a bikini-wearing, beer-swilling, shotgun-firing all-American, with "Jennifer Lawrence" looks and a devoted social media following from MAGA stalwarts.
The problem, RadarOnline.com can reveal, is that she is a completely made-up artificial intelligence, designed simply to fool "super-dumb" Trump followers and make her creator some easy money.
Emily Hart is Born
When an aspiring orthopedic surgeon from northern India needed cash to pay for his schooling, Sam, who is using a a pseudonym to avoid jeopardizing his medical career, came up with a plan to sell AI-generated images of "models in bikinis" to unsuspecting dupes online.
But after little early success, he turned to Gemini for inspiration.
"If you create a generic 'hot girl,' you're competing with a million other models," Google's AI assistant replied, according to a transcript Sam provided to WIRED magazine.
After providing a few prompts, the service suggested targeting the "MAGA/conservative niche," and advised: "The conservative audience (especially older men in the US) often has higher disposable income and is more loyal."
Thus, Emily was born.
'I Was Making Good Money'
Though Sam has never lived in the U.S., he said it didn't take him long to discover the recipe to hook MAGA members.
"Every day I'd write something pro-Christian, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, anti-abortion, anti-woke, and anti-immigration," he said.
Emily's posts garnered millions of views, and within a month, she had 10,000 followers on OnlyFans competitor Fanvue, where he used Grok AI to generate nude photos of Emily and charge fans for "exclusive content and messages."
"I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student," he said. "I haven't seen any easier way to make money online."
Not a Scam?
Sam said he was making thousands of dollars each month peddling his fake female to very real suckers.
"The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people – like, super-dumb people. And they fall for it," he said, adding that a left-wing version of Emily didn't take off. "Democrats know that it's AI slop, so they don't engage as much."
However, Emily's Instagram account was deleted in February for "fraudulent" activity, and her Facebook page was taken down shortly after she was exposed.
The medical student was fine with Emily's end and said it gave him more time to focus on his studies. But he has no regrets about his short-lived get-rich-quick scheme.
"I don't feel like I was scamming people," Sam said.
Scammers Celebrate
Sam's money-making strategy quickly became legend in Reddit chatrooms, where users were kicking themselves for not thinking of it first.
"In fairness, being MAGA is like wearing red for a bull. Every scammer and con artist knows MAGA people are the biggest suckers on the planet," one person commented, as another lamented, "I really hate having ethics and morals because I could make a s---load scamming stupid Republicans and not feel bad about it."
A user slammed, "Scamming MAGA is like fishing in a barrel with a hand grenade."
While a commentator labeled MAGA followers as "the most gullible motherf---ers in the world, all primed and ready to throw money at anything that uses the right keywords."