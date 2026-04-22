Gilgo Beach Killer's Secret Life Exposed: How 'Manipulative' Rex Heuermann Murdered Women for Decades Behind His Family's Back

"Nothing at all," Tierney told the Daily Mail. "I think she knew that there were other issues with the defendant, but there's no evidence whatsoever to think that she knew he was murdering people. Absolutely not."

Heuermann and Ellerup tied the knot in 1996 and later welcomed one daughter, Victoria, together. Heuermann also reportedly helped raise his stepson, Christopher Sheridan, who Ellerup had from a previous marriage.

Unfortunately, it could have been Ellerup's potentially unsuspecting and trusting qualities that kept her from realizing her husband's true nature, according to Tierney.

"Normally with offenders, especially when there is obsessive behavior, they don't tend to associate themselves with people who are very suspicious," he explained.