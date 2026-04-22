Gilgo Beach Killer's Secret Life Exposed: How 'Manipulative' Rex Heuermann Murdered Women for Decades Behind His Family's Back
April 22 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
New York-based architect Rex Heuermann lived a vicious double life as the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer for years seemingly unbeknownst to his family, friends and colleagues.
Two weeks after Heuermann, 62, finally pleaded guilty to killing eight women, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney weighed in on how much his ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, may have known.
'No Evidence Whatsoever'
"Nothing at all," Tierney told the Daily Mail. "I think she knew that there were other issues with the defendant, but there's no evidence whatsoever to think that she knew he was murdering people. Absolutely not."
Heuermann and Ellerup tied the knot in 1996 and later welcomed one daughter, Victoria, together. Heuermann also reportedly helped raise his stepson, Christopher Sheridan, who Ellerup had from a previous marriage.
Unfortunately, it could have been Ellerup's potentially unsuspecting and trusting qualities that kept her from realizing her husband's true nature, according to Tierney.
"Normally with offenders, especially when there is obsessive behavior, they don't tend to associate themselves with people who are very suspicious," he explained.
Not a 'Typical' Marriage Dynamic
Tierney, who described the confessed killer as "manipulative," "meticulous" and with "above average intelligence," said Heuermann is also a very controlling man, and Ellerup may not have necessarily been privy to information on his whereabouts or what was done with their money.
"He controlled the finances. He really controlled everything," the district attorney noted. "I don't think that their dynamic was typical."
Rex Heuermann's Acting Abilities
On top of his domineering nature at home, Tierney also suggested that Heuermann was a skilled actor to those around him.
"He is very good at portraying himself to be who he thinks you want him to be," the prosecutor told the outlet. "That's why I think not only his family, but also the people who knew him, worked with him and were friendly with him never thought that he would be capable of what he's been convicted of."
"I think he liked living in that sort of space where he was not what he seemed to be," added Tierney.
Rex Heuermann's Guilty Plea
Heuermann, who has since also become known as the Long Island Serial Killer, was taken into police custody on July 13, 2023, on suspicions of murder. Only a few days later, Ellerup filed for divorce.
While he initially professed his innocence, nearly three years after his arrest, Heuermann decided to change his plea to "guilty" as he confessed to seven counts of murder for the slayings of Sandra Costilla, Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Valerie Mack and Jessica Taylor.
As a part of a plea deal, he also admitted to intentionally causing the death Karen Vergata, though he was never officially charged in connection with her murder.
Heurmann's sentencing hearing is set to take place on June 17, where he is expected to be ordered to serve multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.