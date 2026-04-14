EXCLUSIVE: I Am a Private Investigator — This Is Why I Think the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Took Decades to Be Caught

While she attributed his arrest to "having a credible lab with the proper tools and technology to conduct the [DNA] testing," she pointed out that advancements in research also means that killers can learn tips on how to avoid detection.

"Research and methodologies regarding DNA are made public, [and] offenders read the research," she explained. "First, it was fingerprints, so gloves were worn by offenders. Along the way it was DNA from hair follicles, so offenders could have been wearing wigs or even shaving their heads."

"As more information is out there, the offenders get smarter," she warned.