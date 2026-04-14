EXCLUSIVE: I Am a Private Investigator — This Is Why I Think the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Took Decades to Be Caught
April 14 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
The Gilgo Beach Serial Killer had allegedly been strangling and dismembering his victims for more than 30 years before he was caught and charged with murder – and there could be a simple reason why he wasn't caught sooner, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Although DNA technology has improved by leaps and bounds over the last few decades allowing more cases to be solved, according to Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a New York private investigator with International Investigative Group who has studied the case, this could be a double-edged sword.
'Offenders Get Smarter'
While she attributed his arrest to "having a credible lab with the proper tools and technology to conduct the [DNA] testing," she pointed out that advancements in research also means that killers can learn tips on how to avoid detection.
"Research and methodologies regarding DNA are made public, [and] offenders read the research," she explained. "First, it was fingerprints, so gloves were worn by offenders. Along the way it was DNA from hair follicles, so offenders could have been wearing wigs or even shaving their heads."
"As more information is out there, the offenders get smarter," she warned.
Rex Heurmann's Guilty Plea
On April 8, Rex Heuermann, 62 – also known as the Gilgo Beach Killer or the Long Island Murderer – appeared in court and pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder.
He additionally admitted to the death of an eighth person as a part of a plea agreement.
His victims include Sandra Costilla, Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor and Karen Vergata.
Before he was linked to decades of sickening killings, Heuermann was described by those close to him as a family man. He was previously married to Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce shortly before his arrest in 2023, and together, they shared two adult kids, Victoria Heuermann and Christopher Sheridan.
The family's lawyer, Robert Macedonio, stated that Heuermann's former wife and children did not have knowledge of or involvement in the murders.
Potential Problems With Heuermann's Plea Agreement
As a part of his plea agreement, Heuermann agreed to make himself available to FBI behavioral analysts, but Ribacoff-Mooney took "issue" with the decision due to the self-admitted killer's past interests.
"Having the [Behavioral Analysis Unit] working with him is considered 'research,' however this is also giving him the attention he was hoping for," she revealed.
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According to court records, Heuermann was a "fan" of retired FBI agent and author John E. Douglas, particularly his book Mindhunter, which detailed behaviors and motivations of known serial killers as it took a deep dive into the psychology behind the brutal slayings.
The story was eventually turned into a popular Netflix series created by Joe Penhall and starring Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv and Holt McCallany.
While Heuermann could ultimately help investigators profile potential serial killers in the future, if he was truly such a fan, the plea agreement could also be interpreted as giving him an opportunity to fulfill a dream or explore a lifelong interest.
As Radar previously reported, the 62-year-old is expected to receive multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17.