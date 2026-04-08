Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Confesses to Strangling and Dismembering 8 Victims — As He Pleads Guilty to Decades-Old Murders

Heuermann is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.

Prosecutors said in court that he should "serve three consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole."

As Radar previously reported, in the Peacock docuseries, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Heuermann's own daughter said she was "on the fence" on if she believed her father was guilty of the horrible crimes. However, her feelings changed after filming was complete.

The family's lawyer, Robert Macedonio, said: "A week before the series release, Victoria Heuermann told the producers that based on publicly available facts that have been presented and explained to her, she now believes her father is most likely the Gilgo Beach killer."

"Victoria's feelings and emotions have evolved since July of 2023. We have spent a good amount of time with her explaining the evidence and how it was extracted."