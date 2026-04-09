Gilgo Beach Murderer Rex Heuermann's Chilling Crime Scene Photos Revealed — After He Shared Sickening Details About How He Killed Eight Women

The bodies of Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Maureen Brainard-Barnes – who were famously nicknamed the "Gilgo Four" – were found wrapped in burlap and hidden under brush near Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

While the women all went missing at various points between 2007 and 2010, there were few answers until more than a decade later, when Heuermann, now 62, was charged with slaying Costello, Waterman and Barthelemy. Authorities were able to help crack the case with DNA discovered on the bodies, as well as cell phone location data that put him in a similar place at a similar time.

As the investigation progressed, he was eventually also charged with the second-degree murder of Brainard-Barnes in January 2024.