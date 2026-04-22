Hulk Hogan Suicide Shock: Late WWE Legend Considered Taking His Own Life After Hitting 'Rock Bottom' Amid Nasty Divorce from Ex-Wife Linda

The iconic WWE wrestler, who died of a heart attack at the age of 71 in July 2025, dropped the bombshell during the new Netflix documentary, Hulk Hogan: Real American.

Hulk Hogan considered committing suicide following the public and nasty divorce from his ex-wife, Linda , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I went home and I started drinking and, you know, started eating pills, and I just went down this rabbit hole for a couple days, and the next thing I know, I'm sitting in front of my bathroom with a gun in my mouth and not knowing what I was doing," Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, admitted after he gave up most of his fortune to his ex-wife during their divorce, which was finalized in 2009.

He continued: "I hit rock bottom. I gave Linda 70 percent of everything because I just didn’t want to ever talk to her again, be with her, I never wanted to see her again."

"So, I gave her everything to get rid of her, and after the divorce, I had no money," Hogan

Hogan, who admitted he was "broke" after the divorce, joined Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling in 2009 for some quick cash.