Hulk Hogan Suicide Shock: Late WWE Legend Considered Taking His Own Life After Hitting 'Rock Bottom' Amid Nasty Divorce from Ex-Wife Linda
April 22 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Hulk Hogan considered committing suicide following the public and nasty divorce from his ex-wife, Linda, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The iconic WWE wrestler, who died of a heart attack at the age of 71 in July 2025, dropped the bombshell during the new Netflix documentary, Hulk Hogan: Real American.
'I'm Sitting With a Gun in My Mouth...'
"I went home and I started drinking and, you know, started eating pills, and I just went down this rabbit hole for a couple days, and the next thing I know, I'm sitting in front of my bathroom with a gun in my mouth and not knowing what I was doing," Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, admitted after he gave up most of his fortune to his ex-wife during their divorce, which was finalized in 2009.
He continued: "I hit rock bottom. I gave Linda 70 percent of everything because I just didn’t want to ever talk to her again, be with her, I never wanted to see her again."
"So, I gave her everything to get rid of her, and after the divorce, I had no money," Hogan
Hogan, who admitted he was "broke" after the divorce, joined Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling in 2009 for some quick cash.
Linda Hogan Still Cared for Her Ex-Husband Despite the Divorce Drama
Hogan teamed up with former WCW executive Eric Bischoff on TNA, who recalled how the legendary wrestler was "down and he was hurting."
"He was in the darkest, most devastating part of his life," Bischoff, 70, added in the documentary.
Despite the divorce drama, Linda had nothing but kind words for her late husband, as she revealed: "I still care about him the same … it doesn't go away.
"I wish things would've turned out differently for us. But then, when he got sick, I realized that my love never faded for him. I still had love for him. I really do. I still love him."
Following their split, Hogan tied the knot with Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, divorcing just a year later. In 2023, Hogan tried marriage again, this time to Sky Daily. The pair remained together until his tragic death.
Hogan died on July 24, 2025. At the time, authorities made clear there were "no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death," as the public soon learned his cause of death was listed as acute myocardial infarction, better known as a heart attack.
"I had no idea he would pass away this soon," Linda, 66, said on Instagram after his passing. "We all really thought he would make a comeback! Big surprise. We are all devastated. It’s hitting me so hard."
She added, "I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me. RIP."
Hulk Hogan's Shocking Drug Use Exposed
Also in the documentary, Hogan, who made his professional wrestling debut in 1977, confessed he took fentanyl to deal with his physical pain.
"I was taking 80-milligram fentanyl, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums here," the Hall of Famer confessed. "I had two 300mg patches of fentanyl on my legs, and they gave me six 1500mg fentanyl lollipops to eat."
Hogan noted: "I went to the pharmacy, he goes, 'You should be dead. We have never seen a human being take this much fentanyl.'"
Before his death, Hogan revealed just how much pain he was in during an interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast: "There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, when I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function.
"I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure. But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds."